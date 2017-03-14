SYP presents: Marketing on a budget

Saipan Young Professionals is collaborating with Donna Krum, president of Friends First Marketing, on a free workshop. “Marketing on a Budget” will take place at the Paradise Dental Center in Gualo Rai on Tuesday, March 21, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

In this workshop, participants will learn: How to “get butts in the seat,” the value of “showing up and playing nice,” how to use a vision board, the power of booth events, how to create marketing pieces that costs only pennies, how to create a “by the way” marketing piece, and how to “brand yourself.”

The Saipan Young Professionals started a series of Business 101 workshops in collaboration with CNMI Small Business Development Center’s former director, Orrin Pharmin. Since then, other members of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce have reached out to SYP members with free workshops.

“We are grateful for the relationship we have with Chamber members. SYP is honored to have Donna Krum as one of our mentors. We want to thank her for being proactive within our committee and for taking a genuine interest in our plans. We hope to provide other aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to gain essential business advice from successful people like Donna,” said SYP co-chair Beau Tomokane (Delta Air Lines, operations service manager).

The workshop is completely free to current and aspiring SYP members but space is limited. Must be registered to participate. To reserve your seat, contact the Saipan Chamber office at (670) 234-7150 or email Mercilynn Kaneshi Palec at administrator@saipanchamber.com. (SCC)