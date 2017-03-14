SYP presents: Marketing on a budget

By
|
Posted on Mar 14 2017

Tag: , , ,

Saipan Young Professionals is collaborating with Donna Krum, president of Friends First Marketing, on a free workshop. “Marketing on a Budget” will take place at the Paradise Dental Center in Gualo Rai on Tuesday, March 21, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

In this workshop, participants will learn: How to “get butts in the seat,” the value of “showing up and playing nice,” how to use a vision board, the power of booth events, how to create marketing pieces that costs only pennies, how to create a “by the way” marketing piece, and how to “brand yourself.”

The Saipan Young Professionals started a series of Business 101 workshops in collaboration with CNMI Small Business Development Center’s former director, Orrin Pharmin. Since then, other members of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce have reached out to SYP members with free workshops.

“We are grateful for the relationship we have with Chamber members. SYP is honored to have Donna Krum as one of our mentors. We want to thank her for being proactive within our committee and for taking a genuine interest in our plans. We hope to provide other aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to gain essential business advice from successful people like Donna,” said SYP co-chair Beau Tomokane (Delta Air Lines, operations service manager).

The workshop is completely free to current and aspiring SYP members but space is limited. Must be registered to participate. To reserve your seat, contact the Saipan Chamber office at (670) 234-7150 or email Mercilynn Kaneshi Palec at administrator@saipanchamber.com. (SCC)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

SYP to host St. Patrick’s Day bash

Posted On Mar 13 2017
, By

Tinian DPS struggles with manpower shortage

Posted On Mar 08 2017
, By

No excuse for OPM error

Posted On Mar 08 2017
, By

‘Shamrock & Roll’ at St. Patrick’s Day bash

Posted On Mar 08 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 4, 2017

Posted On Mar 14 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 13, 2017

Posted On Mar 13 2017

Community Briefs - March 10, 2017

Posted On Mar 10 2017

Life and Style

Women’s Affairs hosts meet-and-greet

Posted On Mar 13 2017

Bordallo on passing of ex-senator

Posted On Mar 13 2017

Roman Rudnytsky to perform on Saipan

Posted On Mar 13 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Whispering Palms students make Managaha trek

Posted On Mar 14 2017

Student contest on sustainable tourism in Guam

Posted On Mar 10 2017

MHS, SSHS students take part in island tour

Posted On Mar 10 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

‘Super Taste’ to bring Marianas $6.6M ad exposure

Posted On Mar 10 2017

TanHolding execs join Rota health walk

Posted On Mar 10 2017

Travelko: Take a 3-day holiday in the Marianas

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 14, 2017, 2:57 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 10
sunrise: 8:25 PM
sunset: 8:27 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune