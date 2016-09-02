T Galleria to host Jacoulet art exhibit

T Galleria, in collaboration with the Northern Marianas Humanities Council and Rosanna Perez Barcinas, is hosting an art exhibit of artist Paul Jacoulet’s woodblock prints and water colors this month.

Paul Jacoulet was a French artist whose works were inspired by

The exhibit will include high-resolution reproductions of art done of people in the CNMI during Jacoulet’s visits beginning in the 1930s.

In preparation for the exhibit, the council has launched a Facebook page specifically for Jacoulet’s works titled, “Paul Jacoulet in Micronesia.” The page includes photos from the presentation given by Dr. Don Rubinstein, earlier this year in April, as well as images of “The Rainbow Series.”

The council invites the community to visit the Facebook page and tag photos of Jacoulet’s subjects who they may be related to.

For more information, please call Council staff at 235-4785 or send ane-mail to northernmarianashumanities@gmail.com. (PR)