Tatiana Babauta is newest member of Rotary Club

Marianas Visitors Authority Product Development manager Tatiana Babauta is the newest member of the Rotary Club of Saipan, alongside Brilliant Star Montessori principal of Richard Sikkel. Babauta and Sikkel were inducted last Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency Saipan during the the organization’s weekly meeting.

Babauta said she is honored to know that she and Sikkel have been inducted into the Rotary Club of Saipan.

“I feel honored. I really feel very honored to be part of such an amazing group of people who are devoted and motivated to put all the energy and heart to all the projects of the Rotary and not only for their own personal business and agenda,” said Babauta.

Babauta also notes that the Rotary Club of Saipan has been doing a big part for the community. “The Rotary Club has done a lot of great projects that benefits the community overall,” she said.

Founded in February 1968, the Rotary Club of Saipan consists of approximately 40 members from all aspects of the island community. It is dedicted to upholding the principles established by Rotary International in all aspects of people’s lives whether at home or abroad.

Rotary Club of Saipan meets weekly at 11:45am at the Hyatt Regency Saipan’s Giovanni’s Restaurant for lunch fellowship. Rotarians from around the world are welcome to join. Non-Rotarians should be invited and accompanied by a Rotarian.

The club is involved with a variety of community projects. All its fundraising goes back into community service. All of its administrative fees are paid for through membership dues.

Rotary is a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million business, professional, and community leaders. Members of Rotary clubs, known as Rotarians, provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. For more information visit www.rotary.org.