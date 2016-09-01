TCGCC moves to a new rent-free location

By
|
Posted on Sep 01 2016

Tag: , , ,

Tinian Mayor Joey Patrick San Nicolas leads the ribbon cutting of the Tinian Casino Gaming Control Commission’s new office at a site that would soon be called Tinian’s Municipal Town Square. (Contributed Photo)

The Tinian Casino Gaming Control Commission welcomed members of the Tinian community to a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by an open house on Tuesday at their new location of what will soon be Tinian’s Municipal Town Square.

In his congratulatory remarks, Tinian Mayor Joey Patrick San Nicolas noted that the ribbon cutting ceremony was “special” given the contentious relationship between the TCGCC and the Tinian Leadership during the first year of his administration which eventually led to a lawsuit to which he said has “failed to benefit the casino industry, the TCGCC, and the people.”

He, however, said that he “wasn’t there to place blame” but stressed the fact that the Tinian Leadership’s sole objective is to “provide the TCGCC the support needed to ensure the growth and the development” of Tinian’s gaming industry, which he points out as being “exactly what the leadership has done.”

San Nicolas highlighted the numerous local laws that the Tinian Leadership has passed to continue funding for the TCGCC’s payroll and operations in the absence of casino tax revenue.

The mayor also commended the new leadership of TCGCC and looks forward to working with them to find a solution to get Tinian’s casino industry back on its feet. “As our industry was on the brink of collapse, our commission was able to license two casino applicants and assist the Tinian Leadership in the passage of an initiative amendment that provided funds to keep the commission open. This is what I call progress and I commend the commission, delegation, and Municipal Council for working together to save our industry.”

TCGCC executive director William M. Cing thanked the Tinian Leadership for prioritizing local funds and Tinian’s share of CDA bond interest funds to finance the renovation of TCGCC’s new office now located in the municipality’s own building. “These are savings that we will be realizing in terms of our operations. This is forward thinking on the part of the leadership and I’m encouraged to hear that this move will also be happening for other municipal agencies.” (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Submarine force opens new trainer in Guam

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

Congratulations and good start, Bishop!

Posted On Aug 24 2016
, By
0

Tan Holdings, Kanoa Resort hold internship program

Posted On Aug 15 2016
, By

APTC assists Samoa’s workforce through training

Posted On Aug 12 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 31, 2016, 8:55 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 2 m/s NW
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:30 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune