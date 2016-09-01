TCGCC moves to a new rent-free location

The Tinian Casino Gaming Control Commission welcomed members of the Tinian community to a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by an open house on Tuesday at their new location of what will soon be Tinian’s Municipal Town Square.

In his congratulatory remarks, Tinian Mayor Joey Patrick San Nicolas noted that the ribbon cutting ceremony was “special” given the contentious relationship between the TCGCC and the Tinian Leadership during the first year of his administration which eventually led to a lawsuit to which he said has “failed to benefit the casino industry, the TCGCC, and the people.”

He, however, said that he “wasn’t there to place blame” but stressed the fact that the Tinian Leadership’s sole objective is to “provide the TCGCC the support needed to ensure the growth and the development” of Tinian’s gaming industry, which he points out as being “exactly what the leadership has done.”

San Nicolas highlighted the numerous local laws that the Tinian Leadership has passed to continue funding for the TCGCC’s payroll and operations in the absence of casino tax revenue.

The mayor also commended the new leadership of TCGCC and looks forward to working with them to find a solution to get Tinian’s casino industry back on its feet. “As our industry was on the brink of collapse, our commission was able to license two casino applicants and assist the Tinian Leadership in the passage of an initiative amendment that provided funds to keep the commission open. This is what I call progress and I commend the commission, delegation, and Municipal Council for working together to save our industry.”

TCGCC executive director William M. Cing thanked the Tinian Leadership for prioritizing local funds and Tinian’s share of CDA bond interest funds to finance the renovation of TCGCC’s new office now located in the municipality’s own building. “These are savings that we will be realizing in terms of our operations. This is forward thinking on the part of the leadership and I’m encouraged to hear that this move will also be happening for other municipal agencies.” (PR)