Teach your supervisors to be leaders

Posted on Aug 03 2017

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce and Island Training Solutions will be conducting a two-part Supervisory Leadership Seminar. Part 1 will be held on Aug. 17, 2017, a Thursday, and Part 2 will be held on Sept. 21, 2017, also a Thursday.

The seminar aims to teach supervisors and team leaders the essential skills to lead others in the workplace.

With the recent and sudden changes in the community and the increase of business development on the island, we are experiencing competition in finding sufficient workers for our businesses. Employers are in need of strong and motivated individuals. With the proper skills and training, you can groom every employee into successful leaders.

The seminar will take place at the Saipan Chamber of Commerce conference room at the third floor of the Marianas Business Plaza, at suite 315.

Registration fee for each course is $50 for Chamber members and $55 for non-members. A $10 discount will be given to participants who will prepay for the two sessions. Light refreshments are included.

For more information, call 670-234-7150 or email coordinator@saipanchamber.com.

