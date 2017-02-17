Team Bodig to hold coin drive

By
|
Posted on Feb 17 2017

Tag: , , ,

One of the teams in the 2017 Marianas March Against Cancer, Team Bodig, will be holding a coin drive today, Friday, Feb. 17, from 3:30pm to 6pm at the Atkins Kroll Toyota intersection on Beach Road.

Should you have any questions or would like to help support Team Bodig, contact Bridgette Camacho at (670) 287-6772 or email bridgette.camacho@gmail.com or Carlyn DLG Hofschneider at (670) 483-5816 or email carlynbodig@gmail.com.

This year’s Marianas March Against Cancer will take place on May 5 and 6 at the Hopwood Middle School campus field in Chalan Piao.  For more information, contact the CCA at (670) 682-0050 or email at ccamarianas@gmail.com. 

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

PSS stars perform in sellout concert

Posted On Jan 23 2017
, By
0

SIS touts MathCourt qualifiers

Posted On Dec 06 2016
, By

E-Land to fund student environmental projects

Posted On Dec 02 2016
, By

Hyatt Saipan to celebrate 36th anniversary

Posted On Dec 01 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 17, 2017

Posted On Feb 17 2017

Community Briefs - February 15, 2017

Posted On Feb 15 2017

Community Briefs - February 14, 2017

Posted On Feb 14 2017

Life and Style

Fall in love at Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Expanding student success at the Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Ada, others inducted as new SHRM officers

Posted On Jan 30 2017

Environment

High surf and small craft advisories until Saturday

Posted On Feb 16 2017

High surf advisory until Friday

Posted On Feb 15 2017

High surf seen until this Friday

Posted On Feb 14 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

GHIS 6th graders shine at NJSDA competition

Posted On Feb 15 2017

HONOR ROLL

Posted On Feb 15 2017

USS Lake Champlain crew visits SDA School

Posted On Feb 14 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

MVA woos travelers with digital influencers

Posted On Feb 13 2017

The Marianas featured at Japan Shimbashi station

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 16, 2017, 7:39 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
24°C
real feel: 22°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 9 m/s NE
wind gusts: 15 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:41 PM
sunset: 7:21 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune