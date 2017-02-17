Team Bodig to hold coin drive

One of the teams in the 2017 Marianas March Against Cancer, Team Bodig, will be holding a coin drive today, Friday, Feb. 17, from 3:30pm to 6pm at the Atkins Kroll Toyota intersection on Beach Road.

Should you have any questions or would like to help support Team Bodig, contact Bridgette Camacho at (670) 287-6772 or email bridgette.camacho@gmail.com or Carlyn DLG Hofschneider at (670) 483-5816 or email carlynbodig@gmail.com.

This year’s Marianas March Against Cancer will take place on May 5 and 6 at the Hopwood Middle School campus field in Chalan Piao. For more information, contact the CCA at (670) 682-0050 or email at ccamarianas@gmail.com.