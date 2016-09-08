Team Pink rounds out Top 3 in Sun Palace tournament

By
|
Posted on Sep 08 2016

Tag: , , ,

Team Pink’s Rodwealth Espana serves to Team White during an earlier game in the Sun Palace tournament at the TSL Sports Complex. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Team Pink made it to the podium of the 2016 Sun Palace Badminton Team Tournament after beating Team Blue, 20-10, in the battle for third place over the weekend at the TSL Sports Complex.

Team Pink won games in streaks last Saturday and Sunday to join Team White and Team Red in the Top 3. After losing in the men’s A singles on Day 1 of the consolation pairing, Team White swept the next three matches (women’s B singles and mixed A and AB doubles), while Team Blue took the last tiff (mixed B doubles). On Day 2, Team Pink prevailed in the first three games (mixed C doubles and men’s A and B doubles) before earning a victory in the final pairing (women’s BC doubles) last Sunday. Team Blue got its lone win on Day 2 in the men’s C doubles.

The second and last day of the Team Pink-Blue pairing began with Merlie Savellano and Jun Banadera recovering from a forfeiture in the first set (0-21) by winning the last two games against Marlene Peraja and Allan Lee in the mixed C doubles), 21-18, 21-14. Team Pink then made it two in a row when Daniel Macario and Rodwealth Espana swept Jun Kim and Deether Edralin in the men’s A doubles, 21-18, 24-22. Espana also played in the men’s B doubles with Jojo Savelano and they downed Lee and Taeho Park, 21-18, 21-10.

In the men’s C doubles, Team Blue’s Park and Lee were given a free win as Team Pink failed to field players in the division. Team Pink then had Cheng Saturno and Yuko battling Team Blue’s Roxy Lazaro and Helly Montes in the women’s BC doubles and winning after only two games, 21-11, 21-11, to cap last Sunday’s pairing.

Earlier last Saturday, Team Blue drew first blood with Edralin outclassing Macario in the men’s A singles, 21-19, 21-18. Team Pink settled the score quickly when Saturno won the second game after sweeping Jaja Bocago in the women’s B singles, 21-12, 21-17. Team Pink then grabbed the lead when Jen Savellano and Macario outclassed Edralin and Lani Bartolome in the mixed A doubles, 21-13, 21-17.

Savellano played back-to-back games as she saw action in the mixed AB doubles, partnering with Espana and winning over Bartolome and Jun Kim, 21-14, 21-18. Kim also had two straight games last Saturday, pairing with Anna Omori in beating Banadera and Cristy Villaflor, 21-12, 21-17

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
