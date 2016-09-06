Team White dominates finals

Team White’s Jordan Pangilinan leans back for a return during his and Malou Malasarte’s mixed A doubles game against Team Red’s Andreau Galvez and Vilma Reyes in the Sun Palace tournament last Saturday at the TSL Sports Complex. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Team White was all business in the finals of the 2016 Sun Palace Badminton Team Tournament as proven in its 23-7 thrashing of Team Read over the weekend at the TSL Sports Complex.

Team White won three of the first five pairings in the title showdown last Saturday and capped its dominance in the finale with a sweep of the remaining five games last Sunday.

The pair of Nicole Malasarte and Alyssa Velasco completed Team White’s perfect run in the final day of the championship affair after surviving Miles Rodriguez and Rowena Sison in three games in the women’s BC doubles division. Malasarte and Velasco won the first game, 21-12, while Rodriguez and Sison stole the extended second game, 28-26. Velasco and Malasarte then saved enough gas in the deciding Game 3, prevailing by 5 points, 21-16.

Team White’s other matches last Sunday ended early with three of them wrapping up after only two games and one ending in default. In the mixed C doubles, Hajin Oh and Lanie Santos downed A.J. Ortega and Kathy Distor, 21-19, 21-14, while in the men’s doubles A, Guerrero teamed up with Jordan Pangilinan in beating Patrick Fieldad and Vladimar Dela Cruz, 21-16, 21-18. Guerrero also played in the men’s B doubles with Cris Hilario and they defeated Fieldad and Dela Cruz, 21-19, 21-17. Team White was awarded the free win in the men’s C doubles after Team Red failed to field players in last Sunday’s games.

Team Red was hammered in the finals despite getting off a good start. Day 1 of the championship round saw Team Red drawing first blood with Andreau Galvez beating Guerrero in the men’s A singles, 21-15, 21-18.

Team White got even quickly when Nicole Malasarte won over Sison in the women’s B singles, 21-10, 21-10. Nicole’s mother, Malou, and Pangilinan then gave Team White its second straight victory after sweeping Galvez and Vilma Reyes in the mixed A doubles, 21-14, 22-20. In the mixed AB doubles, it was Nicole’s turn to team up with Pangilinan and they made it three in a row for Team White after prevailing against Galvez and Sison, 21-15, 21-13.

Fielded and Reyes ended Team White’s run and handed Team Red its second victory after outclassing Hilario and Velasco in the mixed BC doubles, 21-14, 21-14.

Roselyn Monroyo
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

