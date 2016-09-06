Tennis expresses interest in World University Games

By
|
Posted on Sep 06 2016

Tag: , , ,

The local tennis group has expressed interest in the 2017 World University Games/Summer Universiade and Mikayla Lopez is among the collegiate players that could represent the CNMI in the competition. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association official Jeff Race said they are interested in competing in the 2017 World University Games/Summer Universiade that will be held in Chinese-Taipei.

“We just have to talk to our players who are now in college. If their schedule is OK, we can send them to Chinese-Taipei,” Race told Northern Marianas Sports Association members during the group’s monthly meeting last week at the conference room of the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.
There are three former CNMI junior tennis players who are now seeing action in the collegiate ranks. Thea Minor is with NCAA Division II’s Henderson State University, while Mikayla Lopez is suiting up for New Mexico Military School, and Amami Sakano is playing with University of Hawaii-Hilo. Tammy Ackerman, who is on her senior year in high school, is also on the short list.

“We’re interested and the University Games could be another great opportunity for our players,” Race added.

The Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire-sanctioned competition has produced some Olympic and World Championships participants. It features athletes in the 17 to 25 age group and must be enrolled in college/university or post high school institutions.

Next year’s Summer Universiade will run from Aug. 19 to 30 and will have 22 sports—10 of which are played in the CNMI and have active organizations. The list, besides tennis, also includes athletics, basketball, swimming, volleyball, badminton, baseball, gold, and weightlifting. In the past, the Commonwealth had sent a swimmer, runner, and biker to the quadrennial event.

The CNMI is given three slots (two athletes and a coach) in the Summer Universiade with FISU shouldering the cost of the trip to Chinese-Taipei and the accommodations. However, NMSA president Mike White said that if more than two athletes are interested in competing, the association may consider a bigger delegation and will find a way to provide financial aid to interested parties. White added they may divide the financial assistance from FISU among the athletes and a coach, while NMASA may also chip in for airfare cost and per diem.

Meanwhile, the NMSA head again reminded interested local federations about the deadline for confirmation of participation in the 2017 Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu.

“This December, we have to tell the organizers which sports we are competing in. Make sure that when you say you will send athlete/athletes or a team, you will honor that commitment or you will be fined,” White said.

The Mini Games in Vanuatu will take place from Dec. 2 to 14 and 14 sports will be contested in the 13-day meet. Athletics is in calendar of events along with volleyball (indoor and beach), soccer, rugby 7’s (men only), tennis, weightlifting, archery, cricket, boxing, judo, karate, netball, and table tennis.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

Benavente to ‘wear two hats’ in Governor’s Office

Posted On Sep 06 2016
, By

CNMI receives grant to address DoD initatives

Posted On Sep 06 2016
, By

Fiscal year 2017 cap set for CNMI-Only Transitional Workers

Posted On Sep 06 2016
, By
0

Camacho set to buckle down to work on Zoning board

Posted On Sep 06 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 5, 2016, 9:03 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:26 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune