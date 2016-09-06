Tennis expresses interest in World University Games

Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association official Jeff Race said they are interested in competing in the 2017 World University Games/Summer Universiade that will be held in Chinese-Taipei.

“We just have to talk to our players who are now in college. If their schedule is OK, we can send them to Chinese-Taipei,” Race told Northern Marianas Sports Association members during the group’s monthly meeting last week at the conference room of the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.

There are three former CNMI junior tennis players who are now seeing action in the collegiate ranks. Thea Minor is with NCAA Division II’s Henderson State University, while Mikayla Lopez is suiting up for New Mexico Military School, and Amami Sakano is playing with University of Hawaii-Hilo. Tammy Ackerman, who is on her senior year in high school, is also on the short list.

“We’re interested and the University Games could be another great opportunity for our players,” Race added.

The Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire-sanctioned competition has produced some Olympic and World Championships participants. It features athletes in the 17 to 25 age group and must be enrolled in college/university or post high school institutions.

Next year’s Summer Universiade will run from Aug. 19 to 30 and will have 22 sports—10 of which are played in the CNMI and have active organizations. The list, besides tennis, also includes athletics, basketball, swimming, volleyball, badminton, baseball, gold, and weightlifting. In the past, the Commonwealth had sent a swimmer, runner, and biker to the quadrennial event.

The CNMI is given three slots (two athletes and a coach) in the Summer Universiade with FISU shouldering the cost of the trip to Chinese-Taipei and the accommodations. However, NMSA president Mike White said that if more than two athletes are interested in competing, the association may consider a bigger delegation and will find a way to provide financial aid to interested parties. White added they may divide the financial assistance from FISU among the athletes and a coach, while NMASA may also chip in for airfare cost and per diem.

Meanwhile, the NMSA head again reminded interested local federations about the deadline for confirmation of participation in the 2017 Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu.

“This December, we have to tell the organizers which sports we are competing in. Make sure that when you say you will send athlete/athletes or a team, you will honor that commitment or you will be fined,” White said.

The Mini Games in Vanuatu will take place from Dec. 2 to 14 and 14 sports will be contested in the 13-day meet. Athletics is in calendar of events along with volleyball (indoor and beach), soccer, rugby 7’s (men only), tennis, weightlifting, archery, cricket, boxing, judo, karate, netball, and table tennis.