Terminated employee alleges illegal practices

By
|
Posted on Dec 23 2016

A terminated Best Sunshine International, Ltd. employee has alleged that the company is engaging in illegal practices but the company, which says it knows nothing about the complaint yet, said it will vigorously defend itself.

Danny Ewing, the former Best Sunshine Live casino vice president of table games, accused the company of illegal practices in a lawsuit filed yesterday in federal court against Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC, which operates Best Sunshine Live, a casino and training platform that trains casino workers to ultimately service its permanent casino, now being built in Garapan.

In a statement last night, Imperial Pacific International said the company has not been served with Ewing’s complaint and is unaware of his allegations.

“Nevertheless, the company respects Mr. Ewing’s decision to file suit. It is the company’s position that it follows all employment laws and regulations. As a result, the company will vigorously defend all lawsuits questioning its employment and business practices,” the statement adds.

Ewing, through William M. Fitzgerald, is suing Imperial Pacific for wrongful termination in violation of public policy (anti-money laundering standards and regulations), (Fair Labor Standards Act and Occupation Safety and Health Act (OSHA) regulations), (immigration violations); wrongful failure to hire; and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Ewing is demanding unspecified damages.

Ewing claims to have worked in Las Vegas, Vietnam, and Tinian, before being employed by Imperial Pacific, for a total of more than 20 years in the gaming industry.

According to Fitzgerald in the complaint, Imperial Pacific recruited Ewing in 2015 to work as a director of table games and then promoted him on Nov. 30, 2015, as vice president of table games at the casino training facility in Garapan, before being terminated on Aug. 1, 2016.

Ewing claimed that Imperial Pacific allowed a customer to deposit $400,000 with the casino’s cashier without the required Anti-Money Laundering identification.

Fitzgerald said casinos are required to enact strict anti-money laundering programs, but failed to implement or enforce an adequate AML program.

He said Ewing complained to Imperial Pacific and told them that they must enact and follow an effective AML program.

Fitzgerald said Imperial Pacific ignored Ewing’s report and failed to take any action. He said Ewing’s complaints and reports of violations were ignored and he was told to cease his complaints and that if he communicated these complaints, he would be terminated.

The lawyer said Imperial Pacific terminated Ewing because he complained about and refused to participate in illegal acts.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

  • Concerned

    The casino commission must look into this forthwith. There is no need and there is no requirement to wait until this case is decided. In fact, the commission is obligated by law to monitor, investigate and report on the activities and practices of a casino. These allegations are so serious. In the beginning we had much hope that we would receive income from the investment of the casino operatives. Now that the story is unfolding, the outcome looks actually to be devastating. Violations of federal law (water, antiquities, labor, OSHA) and now possibly actual illegal transactions. Why did we let this camel’s nose get under the tent?

    • pafao

      Let us ask those camel caretakers (commission members) that good question! They all look like lawyers with their “ties” to look savvy and conceited, but actually a do-nothing pencil pushers bench warmers drawing FATTY compensations.

  • Ioanes

    Eh, assertion about money laundering is very concerning. This would invite more feds to peep into our loaded purse!

  • deoppreselibre

    It would seem that this person may turn into a key witness for the Feds. Compare the numbers to Saipan.

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-12-21/philippine-casinos-will-soon-surpass-singapore-okada-says-iwyyrdfw

  • pafao

    Wow! Best Sunshine , the sole NMI licensee to operate a casino monopoly on Saipan is not yet in full operation and so far has several lawsuits in its hand? Blocking OSHA from inspecting the hotel construction site is a major blunder which may be construed that something fishy is beginning to smell bad which must be covered up because the neighbors may be annoyed. A company providing manpower laborers is suing for non-payment and another group of Chinese workers is complaining of not getting paid for four(4) months. And now this poor guy who came all the way from the states with 20 years of casino experience is suing because he tried hard telling management about law violations going on, but got shafted instead and shown the exit door? Can you imagine if BS becomes fully operational, the atrocities that would be taking places? We all should be worried about the triads, folks! It is imperative to reassess the visa free entry program NOW for travelers from the Great Wall.

    • jun

      Chelu, I am beginning to have stomach cramps and gout with your assumption above.

      • pafao

        Chelu, you need to distinguish between assumption and the simple truth if your thinking cap is in order and working properly. To make a meaningful comment, one must read the printed media and pay close attention to what is written and what it means before making oneself look silly, right?

  • pauline camacho

    The Casino Commission is supposed to regulate and prevent anti money laundering. Many locals have voiced this concern, but it now appears that the Commission, and in particular the Executive Director has not taken this seriously. The Governor should fire the Executive Director for incompetence.

