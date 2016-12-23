Terminated employee alleges illegal practices

A terminated Best Sunshine International, Ltd. employee has alleged that the company is engaging in illegal practices but the company, which says it knows nothing about the complaint yet, said it will vigorously defend itself.

Danny Ewing, the former Best Sunshine Live casino vice president of table games, accused the company of illegal practices in a lawsuit filed yesterday in federal court against Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC, which operates Best Sunshine Live, a casino and training platform that trains casino workers to ultimately service its permanent casino, now being built in Garapan.

In a statement last night, Imperial Pacific International said the company has not been served with Ewing’s complaint and is unaware of his allegations.

“Nevertheless, the company respects Mr. Ewing’s decision to file suit. It is the company’s position that it follows all employment laws and regulations. As a result, the company will vigorously defend all lawsuits questioning its employment and business practices,” the statement adds.

Ewing, through William M. Fitzgerald, is suing Imperial Pacific for wrongful termination in violation of public policy (anti-money laundering standards and regulations), (Fair Labor Standards Act and Occupation Safety and Health Act (OSHA) regulations), (immigration violations); wrongful failure to hire; and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Ewing is demanding unspecified damages.

Ewing claims to have worked in Las Vegas, Vietnam, and Tinian, before being employed by Imperial Pacific, for a total of more than 20 years in the gaming industry.

According to Fitzgerald in the complaint, Imperial Pacific recruited Ewing in 2015 to work as a director of table games and then promoted him on Nov. 30, 2015, as vice president of table games at the casino training facility in Garapan, before being terminated on Aug. 1, 2016.

Ewing claimed that Imperial Pacific allowed a customer to deposit $400,000 with the casino’s cashier without the required Anti-Money Laundering identification.

Fitzgerald said casinos are required to enact strict anti-money laundering programs, but failed to implement or enforce an adequate AML program.

He said Ewing complained to Imperial Pacific and told them that they must enact and follow an effective AML program.

Fitzgerald said Imperial Pacific ignored Ewing’s report and failed to take any action. He said Ewing’s complaints and reports of violations were ignored and he was told to cease his complaints and that if he communicated these complaints, he would be terminated.

The lawyer said Imperial Pacific terminated Ewing because he complained about and refused to participate in illegal acts.