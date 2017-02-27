Territories’ healthcare face challenges

By
|
Posted on Feb 27 2017

Tag: , , ,

Access, financing, and labor are just a few of the major healthcare challenges the U.S. territories face—challenges that force patients, like in the CNMI, to seek medical attention in other countries, thereby increasing costs.

This was the message that Matthew Deleon Guerrero conveyed during the Senior Plenary Session of the Interagency Group on Insular Areas last Friday at the U.S. Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C.

Deleon Guerrero is the chief of staff of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres. He represented Torres in the meeting since the CNMI governor was still on Saipan, hosting the visiting U.S. congressional delegation headed by Rep. Rob Bishop (R-Utah), last week.

The delegation visited Saipan at the invitation of Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) and learn firsthand the immigration and workforce issues that affect the CNMI. They also visited Tinian to look into the U.S. military’s planned activities and Rota for the National Park Services study.

Deleon Guerrero said that 36 percent of the CNMI’s population was either under the Child Health Insurance Program or Medicaid in 2015. “[But] according to the most recent data available, 46 percent of the population is without any type of health insurance coverage while 51 percent live on income at or below the federal poverty line.”

“With a greater percentage of individuals and families living beneath the poverty line than the national average, limited financial resources hinder us from providing quality and affordable health care. As a result, many [of our] residents are forced to seek the care they need off-island, at a greater cost.”

He added that the CNMI’s Medicaid program is the main source of health coverage that a third of residents avail of. “The CNMI’s program essentially acts as a block grant…which is statutorily set at a low Federal Medical Assistance Percentage of 55 percent.”

“The CNMI would be eligible for a percentage far beyond the current arbitrary percentage if FMAP were to be calculated in the same manner as it is for the states. Calculating FMAP based on need would recognize, and better provide for, our large low-income population and provide greater coverage to the many citizens born and raised on U.S. soil in the CNMI who cannot afford to pay for health insurance.”

He said the federal cap on Medicaid dollars is also a burden in getting efficient health services. “The constrained budget limits the [CNMI] Medicaid’s office to better explore opportunities to innovate the delivery of services to increase efficiency, lower expenditures, and improve patient outcomes. These concerns are not new to the federal government, nor are they unreasonable.”

The Bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Economic Growth, which oversaw Puerto Rico’s debt crisis, stated in their December 2016 report that territories should also be treated in a more equitable and sustainable manner under the Medicaid program.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, acting Interior Assistant Secretary for Insular Areas Nikolai I. Pula Jr., Deputy Assistant to the President for Intergovernmental Affairs Justin R. Clark, Senior White House adviser Douglas W. Domenech, Govs. Lolo Moliga (American Samoa), Eddie Calvo (Guam), and Kenneth Mapp (U.S. Virgin Islands), and representatives from the departments of Health and Human Services and Treasury were also at the meeting.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn1Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

GRT special account to be source of additional funds

Posted On Feb 27 2017
, By

CHCC: Almost half of CHC’s nurses capped out by 2018

Posted On Feb 27 2017
, By

‘Agricultural homestead suitable for Pagan’

Posted On Feb 27 2017
, By

2 CUC projects are awarded $5M federal grant

Posted On Feb 27 2017
, By
  • pafao

    Well, the people from top to bottom currently serving this government all supported Donald Trump in which his first action as President, was to get rid of Obama’s health care. You asked for it through your support and so this is what you all get people, don’t complaint Mathew. It will be rough sailing from hereon for CHC health care system. With this government’s capacity to provide SOLUTION, we’ll await for the bright side when addressing the myriads of problems this administration will encounter now and in the distant future.

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - February 24, 2017

Posted On Feb 24 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 23, 2017

Posted On Feb 23 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 22, 2017

Posted On Feb 22 2017

Life and Style

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

CCA brings in new members

Posted On Feb 24 2017

﻿﻿SIS honor societies welcome new members

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

High surf advisory cancelled

Posted On Feb 25 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Marine biology outreach seeks to inspire youth

Posted On Feb 27 2017

UOG Theater presents: The Crucible

Posted On Feb 27 2017

Guam group tackles sexual harassment on campus

Posted On Feb 24 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

MVA woos travelers with digital influencers

Posted On Feb 13 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 27, 2017, 6:52 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:35 PM
sunset: 7:24 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune