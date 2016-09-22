TES conservation efforts to cut utility costs

SAN JOSE, Tinian—The CNMI Public School System for years now has been working on energy conservation efforts to cut utility costs. They believe that not only will it reduce energy consumption resulting in savings but also assist in environmental issues.

Some conservation efforts PSS, which includes Tinian Elementary School, is committed to doing for some time now has been to turn off all air-conditioners at certain times during the school week, every after work and during the weekends.

The high cost of utilities is a very big concern and is felt by everyone on the island. The lack of air-conditioning in the classrooms is not a conducive learning and working environment, but PSS like any private or government entity is doing what they need to do in order to stay operational.

It gets really uncomfortable especially with the extreme high temperatures we have all been experiencing lately. In light of this economic hardship and concern for the welfare of the students, Bridge Investment Group, LLC donated 10 electric fans to Tinian Elementary School to try and make the students and teachers as comfortable so the learning process can continue to be enjoyable for each and every student as well as the teachers.

“The electric fans that Bridge Investment Group donated will be very instrumental in keeping our students cool during the hours that the air-condition units are not being utilized.We would like to thank the CEO, Mr. Philip Mendiola-Long, for his company’s continued support toward Tinian Elementary School,” said second grade teacher Joedeen Manglona.

Mendiola-Long, on behalf of BIG, pledges to do his utmost in continuing to make a positive impact in Tinian’s small island community. (PR)