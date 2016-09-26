They didn’t listen!

By
|
Posted on Sep 26 2016

Tag: , , ,

Every adult has experienced that “if I or they had only listened moment” and I’m sure we have all made a mistake because we didn’t listen—it’s part of life’s lessons we are supposed to learn. Well, I have literally experience a litany of times when the powers-that-be in the CNMI didn’t listen to some of the sound and even proven advice that I have offered over the past two decades. I have had students who didn’t listen but the people with the hardest heads are adults. In fact, ever since the beginning of philosophy and the practice of education there have always been those who just refuse to listen to good advice. On many occasions in the history of the world these poor listeners have even represented the majority of a society. Just think about how the majority allowed the existence of things such as slavery, women suffrage & inequality, dictatorships, the superior race ideology and a host of other illogical ideologies that challenged and defied philosophy and logic driven by the facts based on the simple principles of right, wrong, freedoms, equality and what is best for all in a society. The challenges of our democracy majority rule is that it is the best we can do as humans who will never all agree.

I have tried over the years to reach the minds and hearts of people while sharing the wisdom of philosophy, logic, history, facts, and just plain old common sense but they didn’t listen—citizens and our leaders. I even tried making predictions that all came true over time and still they didn’t listen! I already know one of the biggest reasons why they didn’t listen is because I am not local which is really being prejudice and ignorant to think that a nonlocal can’t contribute or lead in our society. There is also the “Ambrose Politics” as some politicians like to pretend they are interested and try to use me and some even avoid me, which proves they are not honorable. There are even those at PSS and on the Hill who will act like they never read my letters and would rather see our children and the entire CNMI suffer before allowing me or my idea as a black man to make a major contribution to the CNMI—the true pathetic prejudice politics of some on the Hill. I am just thankful there are a handful of honorable people on the Hill and every voter should put them to the test like I have done over the years so you will know who to vote for as political die-hearts are also another group of Ambrose haters. Then there is the largest group of people in the CNMI who actually never read the paper nor watch the news so I can only assume ignorance is their barrier to being fully informed on issues, which is why the informed citizens have a duty to say it loud and spread the news and truth.

I can’t reach everyone from the newspaper and I really don’t care about those who don’t want to listen because of their prejudice or their politics as time will always be on my side—genuine truths can never be completely obliterated just a delayed reality. I even wrote a series of articles on the many I told you so predictions. which I want to remind readers of just to show you how much they didn’t listen. There are many more cases of they didn’t listen but I will share just a few to make my point:

1. I started in the ’90s promoting the research that proved PSS needed to be more aggressive and change its approach to teaching and preserving the culture—now PSS is desperate just to even hire a bilingual teacher with no efforts to preserve the entire cultures.

2. As a board member I tried to help teachers and PSS with the No Child Left Be-hind (NCLB) Act and now PSS can’t find enough teachers and is even hiring teachers they fired for not passing PRAXIS under NCLB Act.

3. In 2001, I conducted research in Mexico for the U.S. Department of Education, which revealed the World Trade Agreement termination would cause our garment industry to be pulling up stakes by Dec. 31 of 2005. I warned the people and our leaders that we must do something to replace the exit of the garment industry but again they didn’t listen. FYI readers, we are only now 10 years later starting to come out of the economic downturn that was created by the exit of the garment industry, which began in Jan of 2006.

4. I warned about the loss of the Japanese tourist market back in 2008 and more recently with the sale of the Marianas Resort that I alone protested publicly. We allowed the sale of the last Japanese hotel to a Chinese investor virtually starting to put the last nails in the coffin of our Japanese tourists market.

5. I even warned that the CNMI people would lose $80-$100 million by allowing BSI to purchase the Marianas Resort so the people would have two leased properties developed instead of one but again no one listened and the people got screwed royally.

6. I fought against those who didn’t want a ferry at Sugar Dock but look at Sugar Dock now and the fact that we don’t have a ferry at all now.

7. Speaking of ferries, I tried to help the CNMI with acquiring a ferry that was virtually free and it even came with $2 million in subsidies for training people, maintenance, and fuel consumption over the first two years. It should be obvious now it was a stupid mistake not to take advantage of this gift from the U.S. Navy.

8. I warned that the Legislature under Gov. Fital’s request and with the help of Retirement board chair Sixto were figuratively killing the Retirement Fund but again no one listened or took the advice I was giving to stop what I called “A Robbery at the Fund” in my letter to the editor. Retirees and those who claimed to represent retirees were some of the biggest political suckers among voters even attacking me a fellow retiree (how dumb can one be). Now the Fund is literally on its deathbed.

8. The feds and I both warned our leaders to increase wages and to stop bringing in so many alien workers back in the ’90s (10 to 15 years ago) as our leaders couldn’t have understood the totality of what they were doing. The feds and I warned that locals were being forced to migrate to the mainland depleting the local workforce and that the sovereignty of the CNMI would slowly be transferred to the Filipino community over time because they significantly outnumber locals—a true reality that may not be reversible because trends haven’t changed and they don’t listen! But we must still commend and thank the Filipino community for all their contributions to the CNMI, regardless.

We need as many locals as we can get and the CW issue is priority one but there is still no real plan to make sure all locals are gainfully employed and there is no plan to repatriate the locals from the mainland just pleas for CWs which is sad and ill-responsible, so will they listen and create a real plan as “the failure to plan is a plan for failure” for true. I am also pushing for legalization now, which has proven to be a social and economic solution to challenges in America—but will they listen. So I must ask does Ambrose care more about the local people than our leaders, which is a question I hope readers will also ask our leaders.

The lack of listening due to prejudice, ignorance or politics has clearly resulted in failures as I have been right on the overwhelming majority of the issues I have promoted and time has even proven I was right, just wrong about some of the politicians I tried to help. But my mother once told me “she was going to make something out of me whether I wanted her to or not,” so I will continue to try and help the people of the CNMI regardless if some don’t want me to or not. Most people who really know me know that I’m trying to do what is right, just and proper to make the CNMI a better place to live and work—it’s called citizenry because I love the CNMI. I don’t expect any thankyous but I hope it is clear that I was never the enemy, just a mainlander who wanted to help our children and the people and contribute to the CNMI by offering real solutions to the ailments of our society but they just didn’t listen.

Ambrose M. Bennett
Kagman

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ambrose M. Bennett Author

Related Posts

0

CCA aims to bring oral cancer cases in CNMI to zero

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

CNMI Civil Service Commission appreciates Torres’ strong support

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By
0

Karidat receives donation from BOG, Walmart

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

USS Momsen sailors interact with SDA School students

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By
  • Ioanes

    Why do you think most didn’t listen to your advice? Don’t you think we know our issues and that it requires a rather unique paradigm to resolve them over unsolicited ones from people outside our indigenous boundaries?

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 26, 2016, 9:49 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:10 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune