Third Saipan writer’s workshop on Oct. 8

If you missed the previous two writer’s workshops earlier this year, here’s your chance to get started writing and publishing your book. And, as participants learned, it’s easier than you think.

These Saipan workshops bring good things to life. Riza Ramos, a nurse at the Commonwealth Health Center and a workshop attendee, published Drinking Seawater (a Soudelor account and memoir) shortly after attending workshop #2!

You can check it out at www.rizaramosbooks.com and on Amazon.

During this lively, interactive three-hour workshop, Walt Goodridge will review the previous workshop’s topics, plus

• Mastering the creative process from start to finish

• Creating a winning cover

• Publishing your book for zero dollars

• Marketing your book once complete

• How to go from idea to income in 2 hours

• Plus customized ideas for tour unique project

(Bring your manuscripts or previously published books)

The third writer’s workshop will be held on Oct. 8 from 9am to 12noon at the Northern Marianas International School Room 407 at the Marianas Business Plaza

Admission is $10 in advance only.

Seating is limited and forms to prepay are two ways: Go online at www.saipanliving.com/workshop, or using Paypal: “Send” $10 to workshop@saipanliving.com

Students pay $5 in advance or at the door, just bring ID. RSVP and email questions to walt@saipanliving.com

Goodridge is author of over 20 books in several genres. His books have been used as texts for university courses, as guides by other coaches, and his ideas have been quoted in books by “Guerrilla Marketing” guru Jay Conrad Levinson, music industry pioneer Chuck D, and other business authors worldwide. Goodridge has written several books about Saipan including Jamaican on Saipan, Chicken Feathers & Garlic Skin: Diary of a Chinese Garment Factory Girl on Saipan, Saipan Living, Doing Business on Saipan, Saipan Now: a photo adventure, and From Bugle Boy to Battle Ship: a Battle of Saipan Veteran’s Memoir.

For more information, visit www.passionprofit.com or www.waltgoodridge.com.