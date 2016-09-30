Third Saipan writer’s workshop on Oct. 8

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2016

Tag: , , ,

If you missed the previous two writer’s workshops earlier this year, here’s your chance to get started writing and publishing your book. And, as participants learned, it’s easier than you think.

These Saipan workshops bring good things to life. Riza Ramos, a nurse at the Commonwealth Health Center and a workshop attendee, published Drinking Seawater (a Soudelor account and memoir) shortly after attending workshop #2!

You can check it out at www.rizaramosbooks.com and on Amazon.

During this lively, interactive three-hour workshop, Walt Goodridge will review the previous workshop’s topics, plus

• Mastering the creative process from start to finish

• Creating a winning cover

• Publishing your book for zero dollars

• Marketing your book once complete

• How to go from idea to income in 2 hours

• Plus customized ideas for tour unique project

(Bring your manuscripts or previously published books)

The third writer’s workshop will be held on Oct. 8 from 9am to 12noon at the Northern Marianas International School Room 407 at the Marianas Business Plaza

Admission is $10 in advance only.

Seating is limited and forms to prepay are two ways: Go online at www.saipanliving.com/workshop, or using Paypal: “Send” $10 to workshop@saipanliving.com

Students pay $5 in advance or at the door, just bring ID. RSVP and email questions to walt@saipanliving.com

Goodridge is author of over 20 books in several genres. His books have been used as texts for university courses, as guides by other coaches, and his ideas have been quoted in books by “Guerrilla Marketing” guru Jay Conrad Levinson, music industry pioneer Chuck D, and other business authors worldwide. Goodridge has written several books about Saipan including Jamaican on Saipan, Chicken Feathers & Garlic Skin: Diary of a Chinese Garment Factory Girl on Saipan, Saipan Living, Doing Business on Saipan, Saipan Now: a photo adventure, and From Bugle Boy to Battle Ship: a Battle of Saipan Veteran’s Memoir.

For more information, visit www.passionprofit.com or www.waltgoodridge.com.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Community Briefs – Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016
, By

Weather forecaster shares tips in event of typhoon

Posted On Aug 16 2016
, By
0

SOU’Fest moved to Marianas Business Plaza

Posted On Aug 05 2016
, By

Chamber opens afternoon session for ‘Supervisor Boot Camp’

Posted On Jul 11 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 28, 2016

Posted On Sep 28 2016

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 29, 2016, 10:20 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 1 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:08 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune