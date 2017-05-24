Tinian Celebrates Tourism Month

Tinian is joining the celebration of May Tourism Month in the Marianas with activities targeting young and old, alike.

This month the Marianas Visitors Authority has organized a series of island tours for students of private and public schools, frontline government employees and senior citizens. The tours are being led by a professional tour guide to give participants the full experience of being a “Tourist for a Day” as they learn the about the historical, cultural, and scenic sites visited daily by tourists.

“These relics, including tour beautiful beaches, are part of our heritage, and I find it our duty to educate our people, especially at a very young age, of the importance of its preservation not only for our visiting tourists but for sustainability,” said MVA Field Office supervisor Vida Borja. “How wonderful if everyone, especially frontline employees, were well-versed or could out rightly respond to any inquiries about these sites!”

On May 18, the MVA organized an island tour for Grace Christian Academy on Tinian, with other schools and offices to follow.

Residents are also encouraged to show their support for Tourism Month by observing “Hafa Adai Tirow Spirit” Island Wear Fridays and participating in Tourism Trivia on KCNM-KZMI, KKMP, KWAW, and Power 99.

Student winners of the “See My Marianas” Graphic Art Contest will be announced this week. This Saturday’s Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden will be held from 6pm to 10pm at Garapan Fishing Base and will feature the Chefs’ Competition. (MVA)