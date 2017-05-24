Tinian Celebrates Tourism Month

By
|
Posted on May 24 2017

Tag: , , ,

Tinian is joining the celebration of May Tourism Month in the Marianas with activities targeting young and old, alike.

This month the Marianas Visitors Authority has organized a series of island tours for students of private and public schools, frontline government employees and senior citizens. The tours are being led by a professional tour guide to give participants the full experience of being a “Tourist for a Day” as they learn the about the historical, cultural, and scenic sites visited daily by tourists.

Students from Grace Christian Academy Tinian stop by the Tinian Blowhole on May 18, 2017, as part of an island tour organized by the Marianas Visitors Authority as part of May Tourism Month. (MVA)

“These relics, including tour beautiful beaches, are part of our heritage, and I find it our duty to educate our people, especially at a very young age, of the importance of its preservation not only for our visiting tourists but for sustainability,” said MVA Field Office supervisor Vida Borja. “How wonderful if everyone, especially frontline employees, were well-versed or could out rightly respond to any inquiries about these sites!”

On May 18, the MVA organized an island tour for Grace Christian Academy on Tinian, with other schools and offices to follow.

Residents are also encouraged to show their support for Tourism Month by observing “Hafa Adai Tirow Spirit” Island Wear Fridays and participating in Tourism Trivia on KCNM-KZMI, KKMP, KWAW, and Power 99.

Student winners of the “See My Marianas” Graphic Art Contest will be announced this week. This Saturday’s Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden will be held from 6pm to 10pm at Garapan Fishing Base and will feature the Chefs’ Competition. (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

  • pafao

    It is nice and dandy for Tinian to celebrate tourism month in may having diverse of events related to tourism and the like. Tinian officials must continue its efforts to come up with new ideas to promote Tinian as a destination. Tinian politicos, let us go out and do that the talking and the walking by getting everybody involved. Get off your comfort zone and start promoting your island. Nobody can do for you, but yourselves, right? Well? let’s go!

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

