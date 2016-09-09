Tinian Dynasty, foreign workers fail to reach settlement deal

By
|
Posted on Sep 09 2016

Tag: , , ,

The owners of Tinian Dynasty Hotel & Casino have not reached a settlement with over 500 current and former foreign workers who sued them over the denial of their CNMI-only Transitional Worker (CW-1) petitions.

At a settlement conference on Wednesday, U.S. District Court for the NMI Magistrate Judge Heather L. Kennedy, however, encouraged the parties to continue settlement discussions.

Kennedy set the next settlement conference for May 19, 2017.

According to the minutes of the settlement conference, attorney Samuel Mok appeared with plaintiff Eric Dona and nine other co-plaintiffs.

Attorney Daniel Guidotti appeared with Raymond Chan, who was identified as the authorized representative for Tinian Dynasty owners and management Hong Kong Entertainment and Megastar.

In setting the Wednesday’s settlement conference, Kennedy ordered that each party shall attend the conference with an authorized representative possessing settlement authority and counsel.

In their lawsuit, Dona and co-plaintiffs, through counsel Mok, alleged that the owners and management of Tinian Dynasty lied to them about their immigration legal status.

Mok alleged that the owners and management of Tinian Dynasty lied that they were legally authorized to work notwithstanding the denial of their CW-1 petitions.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Magistrate judge to hold settlement conference

Posted On Sep 06 2016
, By

Man gets 6-month prison term for receiving stolen Buddha statue

Posted On Feb 18 2016
, By

Man pleads guilty in home invasion case

Posted On Aug 20 2015
, By

Criminal cases, civil actions delayed by Internet problem

Posted On Jul 21 2015
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 8, 2016, 9:07 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:24 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune