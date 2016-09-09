Tinian Dynasty, foreign workers fail to reach settlement deal

The owners of Tinian Dynasty Hotel & Casino have not reached a settlement with over 500 current and former foreign workers who sued them over the denial of their CNMI-only Transitional Worker (CW-1) petitions.

At a settlement conference on Wednesday, U.S. District Court for the NMI Magistrate Judge Heather L. Kennedy, however, encouraged the parties to continue settlement discussions.

Kennedy set the next settlement conference for May 19, 2017.

According to the minutes of the settlement conference, attorney Samuel Mok appeared with plaintiff Eric Dona and nine other co-plaintiffs.

Attorney Daniel Guidotti appeared with Raymond Chan, who was identified as the authorized representative for Tinian Dynasty owners and management Hong Kong Entertainment and Megastar.

In setting the Wednesday’s settlement conference, Kennedy ordered that each party shall attend the conference with an authorized representative possessing settlement authority and counsel.

In their lawsuit, Dona and co-plaintiffs, through counsel Mok, alleged that the owners and management of Tinian Dynasty lied to them about their immigration legal status.

Mok alleged that the owners and management of Tinian Dynasty lied that they were legally authorized to work notwithstanding the denial of their CW-1 petitions.