Tinian mayor solicits sealed bids for the renovation of Tinian Delegation Building

Tinian Mayor Joey Patrick San Nicolas is soliciting sealed bids for the renovation of Tinian Delegation Building (Formerly Tinian NMC Building).

The project package will be available on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 at the Governor’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP) Administrator’s Office, Juan A. Sablan Administration Building, Capitol Hill.

Invitation to bid publications will be published on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, and Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.

There will be a pre-bid conference and site inspection for this project on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, 10am at the project site, San Jose, Tinian. Bids will be publicly opened and read at the Division of Procurement and Supply, Lower Base, Saipan, at 10am Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. However, if no notices of intent to bid are received from bidders outside the CNMI, bids will be opened at 10am Monday, Oct. 3, 2016.

San Nicolas and the Tinian leadership are excited about this opportunity in moving forward with centralizing the government agencies on Tinian to better serve its people. As the municipality moves forward toward a centralized Municipal Square to improve public service for the people of Tinian, San Nicolas would like to extend his sincere appreciation to the staff of the CNMI CIP office, the Tinian Legislative Delegation, and all stakeholders who made this possible.