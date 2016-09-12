Tinian mayor solicits sealed bids for the renovation of Tinian Delegation Building

By
|
Posted on Sep 12 2016

Tag: , , ,

Tinian Mayor Joey Patrick San Nicolas is soliciting sealed bids for the renovation of Tinian Delegation Building (Formerly Tinian NMC Building).

The project package will be available on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 at the Governor’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP) Administrator’s Office, Juan A. Sablan Administration Building, Capitol Hill.

Invitation to bid publications will be published on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, and Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.

There will be a pre-bid conference and site inspection for this project on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, 10am at the project site, San Jose, Tinian. Bids will be publicly opened and read at the Division of Procurement and Supply, Lower Base, Saipan, at 10am Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. However, if no notices of intent to bid are received from bidders outside the CNMI, bids will be opened at 10am Monday, Oct. 3, 2016.

San Nicolas and the Tinian leadership are excited about this opportunity in moving forward with centralizing the government agencies on Tinian to better serve its people. As the municipality moves forward toward a centralized Municipal Square to improve public service for the people of Tinian, San Nicolas would like to extend his sincere appreciation to the staff of the CNMI CIP office, the Tinian Legislative Delegation, and all stakeholders who made this possible.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Aldan: I’m no longer alone opposing live-firing range

Posted On Sep 12 2016
, By

Regurgitation: New GOP trend

Posted On Sep 12 2016
, By

Delicious poison

Posted On Sep 12 2016
, By

Corruption ‘No Mas!’

Posted On Sep 09 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 11, 2016, 9:10 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:21 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune