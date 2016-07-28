Tinian store owner sanctioned for failing to post JVAs on website

Labor also sanctions Lucky Qiang Market for other violations
By
|
Posted on Jul 28 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Department of Labor Administrative Hearing Office has sanctioned a store owner on Tinian for violating Labor regulations regarding employers’ obligation to file quarterly total workforce listings and failure to post job vacancy announcements on Labor’s website.

Labor administrative hearing officer Jerry Cody sanctioned Lucky Qiang Corp., owner of Lucky Qiang Market, to pay $1,500 for its conduct.

Cody, however, ordered that the $750 of the fine shall be suspended for a period of two years, then extinguished, provided that Lucky Qiang Corp. complies with the terms of this order and commits no further violations of CNMI Labor law in that period.

Cody ordered the employer to pay the $750 within 45 days of this order.

Lucky Qiang was ordered to post all job vacancies and job renewals in the future on Labor’s website.

Cody required the employer to interview and consider for hiring any referrals of U.S. citizens or permanent residents when they are qualified and available to work.

The Department of Labor Enforcement Section determined that Lucky Qiang Corp., owner of Lucky Qiang Market on Tinian, failed to comply with several Labor regulations.

First, Lucky Qiang failed to produce documents in response to a written document request served by Labor Enforcement Section within the deadline specified in the request.

Second, Lucky Qiang failed to produce a total workforce listing document required by regulation to be filed each quarter.

Third, Lucky Qiang failed to post two job vacancy announcements on the Labor website, in violation of CNMI rules and regulations.

In an order issued last week, hearing officer Cody said as to the charge that Lucky Qiang was late in producing documents in response to Labor enforcement’s request, he finds no violation.

Cody said the facts establish that Lucky Qiang’s general manager attempted to compile the documents but was hampered by the absence of its accountant.

Cody said Lucky Qiang remained in contact with Labor enforcement and, as soon as the accountant arrived on Tinian, the employer promptly produced the requested documents.

The hearing officer said Lucky Qiang’s late production of documents should be excused and no sanctions should be assessed against the employer for this charge.

On total workforce listing issue, Cody said Lucky Qiang failed to comply with the regulation and should be given a suspended sanction for this conduct.

On job vacancy announcement issue, Cody said Lucky Qiang violated Labor regulations by failing to post job renewals on Labor’s website for those positions filled by two CW-1 workers.

Cody said this failure occurred not only with respect to job renewals in 2016, but also the renewals applied for in 2014 and 2015.

The general manager said he relied on advice from their accountant to use radio advertising rather than post JVAs on Labor’s website.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Labor: Poker attendant not wrongfully terminated

Posted On Aug 22 2016
, By

Labor reinstates suspended sanction vs company

Posted On Aug 19 2016
, By

Labor reaffirms denial of certificate of compliance to company

Posted On Aug 11 2016
, By

Tinian company gets suspended $1,000 fine

Posted On Dec 17 2015
, By
  • Magahaga

    The REAL question for LUCKY QIANG is how did the CHINESE SON MR. CASTRO obtained his U.S. citizenship? This is what the USCIS should and MUST question FIRST. This should yield interesting FACTS.

    In the U.S. it’s Cash for Hostage; In the CNMI it’s Cash for Citizenship. Just saying!

    Enough is Enough!

    Peace!

    • jun

      Buenas Magahaga,

      Do you have any proof that Mr. Castro’s adoptive father receive any compensation? His adoptive father is a disabled veteran, retired from the United States Armed Forces, retired from the CNMI government and at the present time own his successful business. Please get your facts together relating to or what transpired with Mr. Castro’s adoptive process.

      If what you stating is true, appropriate actions needed to be taken to punished the law breaker. But if you have only rumors to based your allegations, please refrain from tarnishing a well respected individual in our society.

      Si Yu’us Ma’ase

      • Magahaga

        Jun, you are stating and alluding to more than what I posted. But that is your statement and comment.

        For the record, rumor “is not my cup of tea.” And no malice intended. But I appreciate your comment.

        Peace!

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2016, 1:18 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:33 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune