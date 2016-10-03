Tinian students flex their art muscles in show

This art show by Tinian Elementary School students relates to the study of cubism, which is one of the most influential visual art styles of the early 20th century. The style was created by Pablo Picasso and George Braque in Paris between 1907 and 1914.

Cubist painters try to depict an object in multiple perspectives onto a two-dimensional canvas. For example, all sides of a piece of fruit are shown, including the back side.

The theme for this show was gardening, and the paintings included: Eggplants At Midnight, The Dirt Digger, The Watering Can, and Double Fighting Rooster. The show opened on Sept. 30 and will run through mid-October. Paintings can be viewed at the Tinian Public Library. (Christina Zuccaro)