Tinian thanks you for the 2017 San Jose fiesta

Mayor Joey P. San Nicolas, the Tinian leadership, and the people of Tinian would like extend their sincerest appreciation yan un sen dangkulu na si yu’us ma’ase for all who joined us during this past weekend’s 2017 San Jose fiesta celebration.

Despite the closure of the Tinian Dynasty and the financial challenges Tinian is facing, we saw a great showing from our community members and visitors from Saipan and Guam. From the soft opening on April 26 to the opening ceremony on April 28 and the Sunday celebration at the San Jose Church, the support was tremendous.

The variety of vendors selling food and other items as well as the variety of entertainment catering to this year’s theme of “Back to Our Roots” truly made this year’s celebration a memorable one for our Tinian residents and our off-island guests. Having Saipan councilor LJ “Finasisu Mestisu” Castro MC alongside Chris “Malafunkshun” Barnett throughout the fiesta definitely highlighted the many vendors and talents that joined us.

Additionally, we extend our sincerest appreciation to all our entertainers from True North, Uprooted, Chris Kaipat and Gang, Joe Mccarrell and Marianas Homegrown, Simiyan Marianas, our Tinian Youth Center Famagu’on Tinian, and the rest of our entertainers.

We also wanted to extend our appreciation to Mayor Apatang of Saipan for allowing his employee, Luis Kapileo, to assist our Tinian Youth Center Famagu’on Tinian in training them on the blowing of the kulu that made the opening ceremony truly culturally significant. Si yu’us ma’ase Mayor Apatang and Mr. Kapileo.

We would also like to recognize our fishing derby and 100k Mountain Bike Tour de Tinian organizers, volunteers, and especially the participants. We thank you for making our 2017 San Jose fiesta celebration even more memorable.

To our major sponsors: MVA (Matua sponsor), Docomo Pacific (Acha’ot sponsor), and our Manachang sponsors (IT&E, Tan Holdings, and MarPac) the 2017 San Jose Fiesta was a success in large part because of your partnership and generosity. We also wanted to extend our appreciation to SN-5 and Pacifica Insurance for assisting in shipping the sound equipment to Tinian and for supporting the Sunday festivities at the San Jose Church.

Un sen dangkulu na si yu’us ma’ase, salamat po, and thank you.

Mayor Joey P. San Nicolas

Office of the Mayor

Municipality of Tinian and Aguiguan