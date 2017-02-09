Torres to address the Commonwealth

By
|
Posted on Feb 09 2017

Tag: ,

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres will be making his first State of the Commonwealth address on March 31.

This will also be the first State of the Commonwealth address in more than two years. The late governor Eloy S. Inos delivered his first State of the Commonwealth address on June 30, 2014, at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center, 16 months after assuming the post.

Inos became the governor after then-governor Benigno R. Fitial resigned after being impeached by the House of Representatives and a likely conviction in an impeachment trial by the Senate.

Torres has asked House Speaker Rafael S. Demapan (R-Saipan) and Senate President Arnold I. Palacios (R-Saipan) to hold a joint session of the 20th CNMI Legislature.

“As we look ahead to the prospects of this year, we have an opportunity to further advance the goals and interests of the Commonwealth. We all share in the spirit of presenting solutions that address the critical issues affecting our people,” Torres said in his letter addressed to both leaders of the Legislature.

“With that being said, I am requesting for a joint session of the 20th Northern Marianas Commonwealth Legislature on March 31, so that I may deliver my State of the Commonwealth address.”

Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

  • Ioanes

    Would he offer something earthshaking or the usual redundancy?

