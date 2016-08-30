Torres asks Senate to speed up passage of budget

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is asking the Senate to quickly pass the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2017 so he would have the chance to review and sign it before the Sept. 30, 2016 deadline. House Bill 19-196 or the budget act is now at the Senate after the House of Representatives passed it last week.

HB 19-196 appropriates $142 million of the government’s resources to fund its departments and agencies for the coming fiscal year, which starts on Oct. 1, 2016. The bill, by a vote of 17-2, passed the House with no additional amendments last Thursday and sent to the Senate for further review.

Torres said his administration is waiting for the final review of the Senate but is asking them to speed up the process. “We’re just waiting for them [Legislature]. We respect the process that it needs to go through the House and the Senate.”

“But I wanted to ask them to speed up the process, so we could move forward and give the agencies the funding that they need. Because I need to have ample time to review and sign the bill before Sept. 30,” Torres told Saipan Tribune in last Sunday’s proclamation signing declaring September as Cultural Heritage month at the Chamolinian Utt in Garapan.

He added that his administration, which is dedicated in promoting and preserving the island’s culture, put in an additional $200,000 for the Cultural Affairs Office. “To increase the budget in teaching our language and culture to our kids.”

“The administration is dedicated in promoting and preserving our culture. As our culture is our identity, a part of our islands, and it is one of the things that attracts tourists,” said Torres. “Whether in navigation, through farming, raising livestock, or fishing.”

He said this is different from the CNMI State Public School System’s bilingual program. “PSS is a separate entity and it teaches the Chamorro and Carolinian languages in schools. This is for extra curricular activities outside the schools and promotion of different activities throughout the year.”

Larger slice of the pie

The CNMI State Public School System is one agency that is expecting to get a bigger share of the administration’s allotments so it could answer the needs of the schools and the more than 10,000 students spread out in the three islands. Lack of teaching personnel is PSS’ main concern right now.

CNMI State Board of Education chair Herman Guerrero and acting education commissioner Yvonne R. Pangelinan has asked the Senate, during last week’s budget hearing, to give them their proposed budget of $39.5 million. Torres is proposing $37.7 million for PSS’ budget, while the House appropriated $36.2 million.

Guerrero, in public comments made in last week’s House session, said they are thankful for any amount the Legislature would give even though it is less than what they’ve asked for. “If there are additional funds, aside from the close to $40 million that we need, I request that you would consider the needs of PSS and the schools.”

“There’s not enough money to buy toilet papers and other things but we’re trying to address the needs of the schools. We always figure out which school is willing to give up their share to other schools,” added Guerrero.

“There is only one PSS and we have to deal with all schools on the three islands and also managing the early head start program. We need all the additional funds that we can get, so if there is any penny left, give it to PSS. We believe the students deserve every penny that you are willing to give up,” Guerrero said.

The Department of Community and Cultural Affairs is another agency looking for more funding. DCCA Secretary Robert Hunter, whose agency has nine divisions that provides various services to the community, has requested over $2.3 million but will be getting $2.5 million based on the Legislature’s allotment. Torres’ proposed budget for DCCA is $2.4 million.

Hunter said the governor made a “pretty good submission” and it would help their department address minor things regarding personnel and salaries. “We will be in much better shape financially this fiscal year, rather than last year.”

“It was higher than the governor’s proposed budget and slightly higher than what we submitted. When we look at each division and program, we look into what they need and what it is in the budget,” said Hunter.

“It would help us with our personnel training, equipment, programs, and other things that kind of have been left out,” he added.