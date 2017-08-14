Torres: Go on with your daily lives

Despite the war of words between President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said he is “not concerned” that the tirade may escalate into a shooting war since there is no “imminent threat.”

In fact, Torres is more concerned with a Condition 3 typhoon hitting the CNMI than North Korea since “[the government] has no control [over] that.”

“On [North Korea’s] actions or threats, we [couldn’t do anything about it],” he said last Friday, adding that the U.S. has “the best military in the world” and suggests to the community to “just go on with your day-to-day work, spend as much time with your families as much as you can, and live your normal lives.”

In addition to there being “no imminent threat,” Torres added that the U.S. also has a military presence in Japan.

Multiple news outlets have reported that Japan could “legally intercept” a Guam-bound missile if it is judged to be a threat to Japan.

The Torres administration released a statement last week that Torres has “full faith and trust” in Trump after North Korea released detailed plans to shoot four intercontinental ballistic missiles, referred to as the Hwasong-14, into the waters around Guam by mid-August this year.

The nearest CNMI island to Guam, Rota, is about 47 nautical miles north of Guam.

In the event North Korea attacks Guam, war would most certainly follow. China, being a North Korean ally due to the Sino-North Korean Mutual Aid and Cooperation Friendship Treaty, said through Chinese-state run news outlet that they would remain neutral if North Korea attacks the U.S. first. In the event that the U.S. would strike North Korea first, China would come to its aid.

According to multiple news outlets, China is also starting to review its friendship treaty with North Korea.