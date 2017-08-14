AS N. KOREA CONTINUES THREATS VS GUAM

Torres: Go on with your daily lives

Governor more concerned with Condition 3 typhoon
By
|
Posted on Aug 14 2017

Tag: , , ,

Despite the war of words between President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said he is “not concerned” that the tirade may escalate into a shooting war since there is no “imminent threat.”

In fact, Torres is more concerned with a Condition 3 typhoon hitting the CNMI than North Korea since “[the government] has no control [over] that.”

“On [North Korea’s] actions or threats, we [couldn’t do anything about it],” he said last Friday, adding that the U.S. has “the best military in the world” and suggests to the community to “just go on with your day-to-day work, spend as much time with your families as much as you can, and live your normal lives.”

In addition to there being “no imminent threat,” Torres added that the U.S. also has a military presence in Japan.

Multiple news outlets have reported that Japan could “legally intercept” a Guam-bound missile if it is judged to be a threat to Japan.

The Torres administration released a statement last week that Torres has “full faith and trust” in Trump after North Korea released detailed plans to shoot four intercontinental ballistic missiles, referred to as the Hwasong-14, into the waters around Guam by mid-August this year.

The nearest CNMI island to Guam, Rota, is about 47 nautical miles north of Guam.

In the event North Korea attacks Guam, war would most certainly follow. China, being a North Korean ally due to the Sino-North Korean Mutual Aid and Cooperation Friendship Treaty, said through Chinese-state run news outlet that they would remain neutral if North Korea attacks the U.S. first. In the event that the U.S. would strike North Korea first, China would come to its aid.

According to multiple news outlets, China is also starting to review its friendship treaty with North Korea.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

0

5 CNMI players seeded in POJC

Posted On Aug 14 2017
, By

How low can you go?

Posted On Aug 14 2017
, By

Passing thoughts

Posted On Aug 11 2017
, By

Hawaii, Guam get more funds to abate Compact impact

Posted On Aug 10 2017
, By
  • Jo Celyn

    Gov.Torres , how can you say that there’s no eminent threat , sir? When in fact, Guam is just an arms length away from Rota, aren’t you a bit concerned of the welfare of your constituents in that island? Didn’t it occur to you , that if the war breaks out and nuclear missile is fired from North Korea , there is a tendency of miscalculations? How do you expect your constituents to cope up with that kind of disaster?

    • Joey Boy

      There are times when I think if this Guvernator is thinking straight or not? He should know better that a lot of lives will be affected if there is war between the US and NoKO. We need a competent Guvernator.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 11, 2017

Posted On Aug 11 2017

Community Briefs - August 10, 2017

Posted On Aug 10 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 8, 2017

Posted On Aug 08 2017

Life and Style

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

CAMPUS BRIEFS - Aug. 14, 2017

Posted On Aug 14 2017

Fee waivers for NMC info session participants

Posted On Aug 11 2017

CAMPUS BRIEFS - Aug. 11, 2017

Posted On Aug 11 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Festival of Cultures to feature games

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Rota gearing up for coconut Festival on Sept. 11-16

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Weather Forecast

August 15, 2017, 2:23 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
30°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:02 AM
sunset: 6:40 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune