Torres hopes to meet with CPA officials

By
|
Posted on Sep 23 2016

Tag: , , ,

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is hoping to meet with officials of the Commonwealth Ports Authority to get information on the current status of the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport. Flights were again delayed early Thursday morning due to another malfunctioning runway light.

Outbound flights like Philippine Airlines were delayed by more than three hours. The CPA held a press conference at 12noon yesterday with acting executive director Chris Tenorio informing the public that they are trying their best to remedy the situation.

Torres, speaking to the media in yesterday’s 36th U.S. Coral Reef Task Force Meeting at the Fiesta Resort & Spa’s Hibiscus Hall, said CPA is an autonomous agency able to generate its own revenue and handle its own operational budget.

He added that the problems that continue to plague the airport have also been his administration’s concern. “The status of our airport is all of our concern. Tourists fly in and out from it. All of us won’t be able to generate its revenues if no tourists would come in.”

“It is not only the CPA or the [Marianas Visitors Authority] but the entire government. So it is in the best interest of everyone that this incident would never happen again. I’m going to ask the CPA for an update. I’m going to ask to meet not only the board, but also the acting director.”

Torres said he would like CPA officials to prioritize and expedite the process of having their own technician. “So we don’t have to get one from Guam. We need to have our own technician on board.”

“We must have our own technician to fix these kinds of problems right away. It also gives us the opportunity to get an update on the status of the runway on a daily basis,” added Torres.

A number of equipment at the Saipan airport have malfunctioned in the past two months. The runway lights have bogged down numerous times. In December 2015, for instance, rats were blamed for the problem.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

2

Airport runway lights down again

Posted On Sep 23 2016
, By

‘PAL not to blame for flight delays’

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

CPA responds to airport infrastructure issues

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By
0

MVA wants joint board meeting with CPA

Posted On Aug 23 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 26, 2016, 9:51 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:10 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune