Torres, lawmakers greet everyone merry Christmas

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog, and legislators greet the people of the CNMI happy holidays.

Torres said he is thankful to the community, the departments, and the administration for another year and is especially thankful for what has not been received.

“We’ve been through a lot last year, but I want to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year. I want to thank the community for their support, their participation, and for being part of the great Commonwealth. I would like to thank all the departments, our private sectors, our partners, and our community members for being a part of our great Commonwealth. As we move toward 2017, there is a lot to look forward to, but let’s give thanks for what we’ve got this 2016 and appreciate what we didn’t get, such as another Soudelor, another devastation from natural disasters, and just other issues that we didn’t get,” he said.

“We should be thankful for whatever we got, whether it is great or small—whatever it is, give thanks to the Lord,” added Torres.

Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog shared the same sentiments.

“On behalf of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, first lady Diann Torres, my wife, myself, and the whole administration and Cabinet members, we’d like to extend our humble greetings in advance and wish the people of the CNMI—both citizens and residents—a happy and glorious merry Christmas. I hope that everyone will be safe throughout the holidays as we prepare to enjoy and hopefully we do not have any more disasters as a result of these holidays. As we depart 2016, I’d to extend and ask the people and citizens [of CNMI] to join me in saying farewell 2016 and welcoming the New Year. I hope the New Year gives us a lot of blessings and opportunity moving forward. Merry Christmas to all of the CNMI and our neighboring islands,” he said.

House Speaker Rafael Demapan (R-Saipan), along with other members of the House of Representatives, shared heartfelt messages for the people of the CNMI.

“From my family, staff, and I to yours, a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. May peace, joy, and love be your gifts for Christmas and your blessings all year through. May you wrap all the blessings of the Lord around your hearts and celebrate the gift of family, friends, and life throughout this holiday season,” he said.

Rep. Edmund Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) kept it short and sweet.

“I wish for the people to have a happy and safe holidays and to treat everybody with love and respect,” he said.

Rep. Vinnie Sablan (Ind-Saipan) gave special mention to the people of Precinct 4.

“I would like to wish everybody in the CNMI a very Merry Christmas and happy holidays. I hope the New Year brings a lot of happiness, love and prosperity as well as good health. Merry Christmas and a happy New Year to the people of the CNMI—especially the people in precinct 4,” he said.

Rep. Ramon Tebuteb (Ind-Saipan) wished everybody to stay healthy while Rep. Edwin Propst (Ind-Saipan) wished for world peace.

“Very happy Merry Christmas and a very prosperous New Year to all our people—more importantly, stay healthy,” said Tebuteb.

“I wish everyone a very safe and happy holidays. Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. I wish everyone world peace,” said Propst.

Rep. Angel Demapan (R-Saipan) wrote his Christmas message via email.

“As we come together to celebrate Christmas, my family and I extend our heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to continue serving the people of our blessed Commonwealth,” wrote Demapan. “On this timeless holiday, it is our hope that your hearts and homes will be filled with the blessings of Christmas: Peace, joy and hope.”

“We remember too all those who are not able to be with their loved ones this Christmas. We especially remember our service members who are currently responding to the call of duty away from home. May the spirit of the season guide and protect each one of them,” said Demapan.

“May peace continue to reign on earth and may the virtue of goodwill remain upon us all,” he added.

Sen. Teresita Santos (R-Rota) included a Bible verse in her message for the people of the CNMI.

“As the scripture says in John 3:16, “For God so love the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” This is the focal point of this Yuletide season. God demonstrated His love for us more than 2,000 years ago, that we too must follow. This is the time of love, unity and peace. Let us celebrate our creator’s birth with love for one another in our own unique way,” she said.

“Nonetheless, let us also remember in prayer those who will not be with their families this season, that in their circumstance, may the spirit of Christmas be always in their hearts. A blessed Christmas to everyone,” she added.