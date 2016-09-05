Torres: Legislature has power to abolish CUC board

By
|
Posted on Sep 05 2016

Tag: , , ,

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said that it would take the Legislature to act in abolishing the current board of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp., which had been riddled with issues regarding water distribution and failure to fund the improvements needed to efficiently serve the public.

Torres said he wants the board to be more effective when it comes to making decisions. “I don’t have the authority to abolish the board. It is the Legislature that has the authority to abolish the board.”

“There have been lawsuits filed against the board and I do have some issues with the CUC’s progress. I would like to see more aggressive in their decision-making,” said Torres.

He added that his administration would work with the board to address the concerns. “We’ve been working together to address those concerns. I will be meeting again with the board this week to further discuss those concerns that I spoke about during my prior meeting with them.”

His administration is also in communication with the Attorney General’s Office if there is a legal way to abolish the board. He, however, did not divulge other details since they are still in consultation with the AG’s Office.

The administration has received some information that there is no legal process that the governor can completely abolish the board.

One way that the government is seeing is not renewing the terms of the members of the board or if they failed to have a quorum in their meetings.

The administration said it is becoming clear now that it won’t be legally possible to abolish or dissolve the board. They, however, remain in communication with the AG’s Office on what are the other options.

