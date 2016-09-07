Torres to name Wiseman replacement this month

By
|
Posted on Sep 07 2016

Tag: , , ,

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is expected to name a replacement for retired Superior Court Associate Judge David A. Wiseman this September.

Wiseman retired last May after 15 years of service on the bench. Torres is on an official trip to Alaska to meet with officials of the state and will be back on Sept. 19.

Torres, in an earlier interview, said he plans to release additional information or name Wiseman’s replacement within the month

He said that they are still working on the details of Wiseman’s replacement and plans to narrow down the names of potential candidates.

The administration, however, is keeping the names of the candidates under wraps to avoid any premature decision on those being considered as Wiseman’s replacement.

Torres’ advisers have also been meeting and discussing the qualifications of possible candidates before deciding who will make it on the final list that they would submit to the governor. They have also talked to some potential candidates.

The administration said Torres plans to interview the shortlisted candidates personally. Legal advisers and other experts are also assisting in suggesting names that would replace Wiseman on the bench.

The administration had consulted the CNMI Bar Association, and had been talking with lawyers and other members of the community in order to get good and qualified candidates on the list. They are still in the process of populating the field of candidates that would be on the list.

Any lawyer as long as they meet the constitutional requirements can be a candidate.

Article IV, Section IV of the CNMI Constitution states that a “justice or judge shall be at least 35 years of age, a citizen or national of the United States, have resided in the Commonwealth for at least five years before appointment, never have been convicted of a felony or any crime involving moral turpitude, and been a member of the Commonwealth bar for five years” are the requirements.

Section V states the CNMI Senate will confirm the governor’s appointee and if confirmed the new judge will have a six-year term and a justice for eight years. The name of the judge or justice will then be placed on the ballot in the general election where the people would vote “Yes” or “No” to retain him or her to the post for another six-year term for a judge and eight years for a justice.

Wiseman informed the late governor Eloy S. Inos of his retirement, effective May 2016, as CNMI Superior Court associate judge last October. He was the longest serving Superior Court judge, being on the bench for 15 years.

The CNMI Drug Court is one of his significant contributions to the community. He was one of the designated judges of the U.S. District Court for the CNMI and was the 15th judge to serve in the CNMI Judiciary.

Wiseman and his wife arrived on Saipan on July 7, 1977 as Peace Corps volunteers where they served the pre-Commonwealth government of Rota. He also served as the legal counsel of the first, second, and third CNMI Legislature and committee counsel in the fifth and 11th.

He also became a private attorney where he represented several government agencies while simultaneously serving as a special judge.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

Dental clinic owner ordered to explain non-prosecution of lawsuit vs ex-owner

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By

9th Circuit affirms ruling that 99 aliens were victims of fraud

Posted On Sep 01 2016
, By

Independence for Guåhan Task Force holds successful general assembly

Posted On Aug 31 2016
, By

Additional federal support to combat Rapid ‘Ōhiʻa Death announced

Posted On Aug 31 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 6, 2016, 9:03 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:25 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune