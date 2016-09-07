Torres to name Wiseman replacement this month

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is expected to name a replacement for retired Superior Court Associate Judge David A. Wiseman this September.

Wiseman retired last May after 15 years of service on the bench. Torres is on an official trip to Alaska to meet with officials of the state and will be back on Sept. 19.

Torres, in an earlier interview, said he plans to release additional information or name Wiseman’s replacement within the month

He said that they are still working on the details of Wiseman’s replacement and plans to narrow down the names of potential candidates.

The administration, however, is keeping the names of the candidates under wraps to avoid any premature decision on those being considered as Wiseman’s replacement.

Torres’ advisers have also been meeting and discussing the qualifications of possible candidates before deciding who will make it on the final list that they would submit to the governor. They have also talked to some potential candidates.

The administration said Torres plans to interview the shortlisted candidates personally. Legal advisers and other experts are also assisting in suggesting names that would replace Wiseman on the bench.

The administration had consulted the CNMI Bar Association, and had been talking with lawyers and other members of the community in order to get good and qualified candidates on the list. They are still in the process of populating the field of candidates that would be on the list.

Any lawyer as long as they meet the constitutional requirements can be a candidate.

Article IV, Section IV of the CNMI Constitution states that a “justice or judge shall be at least 35 years of age, a citizen or national of the United States, have resided in the Commonwealth for at least five years before appointment, never have been convicted of a felony or any crime involving moral turpitude, and been a member of the Commonwealth bar for five years” are the requirements.

Section V states the CNMI Senate will confirm the governor’s appointee and if confirmed the new judge will have a six-year term and a justice for eight years. The name of the judge or justice will then be placed on the ballot in the general election where the people would vote “Yes” or “No” to retain him or her to the post for another six-year term for a judge and eight years for a justice.

Wiseman informed the late governor Eloy S. Inos of his retirement, effective May 2016, as CNMI Superior Court associate judge last October. He was the longest serving Superior Court judge, being on the bench for 15 years.

The CNMI Drug Court is one of his significant contributions to the community. He was one of the designated judges of the U.S. District Court for the CNMI and was the 15th judge to serve in the CNMI Judiciary.

Wiseman and his wife arrived on Saipan on July 7, 1977 as Peace Corps volunteers where they served the pre-Commonwealth government of Rota. He also served as the legal counsel of the first, second, and third CNMI Legislature and committee counsel in the fifth and 11th.

He also became a private attorney where he represented several government agencies while simultaneously serving as a special judge.