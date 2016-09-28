Torres proclaims October as Humanities Month

Northern Marianas Humanities Council executive director Scott Russell shares how important October is for them.

“Each October is CNMI Humanities Month and it’s a time where we bring public attention to the importance of the humanities,” he said, after Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed the document proclaiming October to be Humanities Month yesterday at the Governor’s Office.

Russell shared that all throughout the year, the council is doing events and programs that share information about the humanities here in the CNMI.

“We have a suite of programs in October to highlight the month. Of course, we do it all year, but this is a special month for us. This particular October we would be celebrating our 25th anniversary,” he said.

According to Russell, the understanding of the humanities in society is crucial for the development of the next generation, particularly those who are interested in the humanities.

“The importance of the humanities to the fabric of society here is it reaches all ages in the community, from junior high school students to elderly people. We have a number of programs that involves students, college students, people in the general public, and people with specific interests in humanities, such as history, culture, languages, and political development.”

Russell shared that one of the many upcoming programs for October would be on Oct. 11, Tuesday, in which a collection of presentations would be discussed by researchers that specialize in early human settlements in the Pacific.

“Our first main program would be a presentation of Dr. Peter Bellwood, Dr. Mike Carson, and Dr. Hsiao Chun Hung. Dr. Carson is a younger fellow that underwent his doctorate program at the Australian National University under Dr. Bellwood,” said Russell. “He is working at an early period site in Lau lau, Unai Bapot, and at the very bottom of the excavation area it has the earliest settlement in the Marianas, dating back 3,500 years ago. He would be here next month working on that excavation, but he would be talking about the latest findings,” he added.

Also worth noting is the 25th anniversary of the council. In celebration of this, a fundraiser would be held on Oct. 28 along with the awarding of the Governor’s Humanities Awards and a speech by keynote speaker Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner.

For more information, contact the council at 235-4785.