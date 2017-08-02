Torres: Saipan needs more hotel rooms

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said that Saipan needs more rooms due to its booming tourism industry, adding that his administration welcomes investors who want to build more hotels.

When asked to comment about American Sinopan LLC’s plan to build a 1,184-room hotel in Tanapag, Torres said the administration always welcomes investors.

When the time comes when the CNMI becomes saturated and does not need more hotel rooms, then the government should encourage other investments to come in, he added.

“At this point, we still do need more rooms for tourists,” he said.

When asked about the labor force needed to build those rooms, the governor said those are issues that he is sure the investors will also look into.

The CNMI Zoning board recently granted with conditions American Sinopan LLC’s application to renovate the former Magellan Hotel.

The company is also applying with the Zoning for a conditional use permit for a cluster hotel in Tanapag that will reportedly cost $144.3 million to build.

The Zoning board will hold a public hearing on American Sinopan’s application at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe on Aug. 9 at 5pm.