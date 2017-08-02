Torres: Saipan needs more hotel rooms

By
|
Posted on Aug 02 2017

Tag: , , ,

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said that Saipan needs more rooms due to its booming tourism industry, adding that his administration welcomes investors who want to build more hotels.

When asked to comment about American Sinopan LLC’s plan to build a 1,184-room hotel in Tanapag, Torres said the administration always welcomes investors.

When the time comes when the CNMI becomes saturated and does not need more hotel rooms, then the government should encourage other investments to come in, he added.

“At this point, we still do need more rooms for tourists,” he said.

When asked about the labor force needed to build those rooms, the governor said those are issues that he is sure the investors will also look into.

The CNMI Zoning board recently granted with conditions American Sinopan LLC’s application to renovate the former Magellan Hotel.

The company is also applying with the Zoning for a conditional use permit for a cluster hotel in Tanapag that will reportedly cost $144.3 million to build.

The Zoning board will hold a public hearing on American Sinopan’s application at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe on Aug. 9 at 5pm.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Fed court dismisses widower’s lawsuit

Posted On Aug 02 2017
, By
0

15-man crew to aid Calif. fight fire

Posted On Aug 02 2017
, By
0

CNMI rugby team off to Guam

Posted On Aug 02 2017
, By
0

CNMI marks second anniversary of Soudelor

Posted On Aug 02 2017
, By
  • peter kang

    pretty soon this island is gonna sink from these greedy lawmakers. when is enough is enough for this 48sq mile island?

  • Curious G.

    Keep straining our already inadequate infrastructure with new developments. Who’s in charge of the long term development plan for our island or are they already deceased like we will be if infrastructure issues are not the First Priority?

  • Ioanes

    The task requires that left hand knows what the right hand is doing.

  • Hafa!

    Why build when there are a lot of abandoned buildings out there on the island. Instead of building another hotel in Tanapag, what about the abandoned hotel in Achugao? Not unless there are problems with land and who owns the land….

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 2, 2017

Posted On Aug 02 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 1, 2017

Posted On Aug 01 2017

Community Briefs - July 31, 2017

Posted On Jul 31 2017

Life and Style

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Get a taste of Southeast Asia at ARC

Posted On Jun 12 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

OES information out

Posted On Aug 01 2017

GES info for students, parents

Posted On Aug 01 2017

Registration for fall semester ongoing

Posted On Aug 01 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Håfa Adai Pledge familia welcomes new members

Posted On Jul 20 2017

Partners unveil APC machines on Saipan

Posted On Jul 19 2017

Weather Forecast

August 2, 2017, 4:27 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 43°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 3 m/s S
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:47 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune