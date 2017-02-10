Torres sets official trips this month

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres will be having two official trips this month. Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog is in an acting capacity since yesterday.

Torres left for Tokyo, Japan yesterday afternoon. He is scheduled to meet with some Japanese officials today to bolster and further promote the CNMI in Japan.

The administration said this is part of the CNMI government’s continuing attempt to revive the Japanese tourism market. Attracting investors is also the purpose of the trip.

Torres will then head to Seattle, WA, for another round of meetings with several agencies under Region IX. He is also scheduled to sit down with potential investors to talk about investing in inter-island travel in the CNMI.

Torres is scheduled to be back on Feb. 14.

A week following his return to Saipan, Torres and Delegate Gregorio Kilili Sablan (Ind-MP) will be hosting a congressional delegation on Feb. 22, headed by Rep. Rob Bishop or (R-1st Utah), who is the House Committee on Natural Resources chairman.

The administration said the CODEL want to see first-hand the economic changes that have happened in the CNMI and assess the labor and immigration issues here.

Torres invited the CODEL to come to the CNMI when he was in Washington, D.C. last month for the 902 talks and to attend the National Governors Association meeting.

A day after the CODEL visit, Torres will again head to D.C. to attend the NGA meeting where talks with key congressional and Republican leaders are being set by the administration.