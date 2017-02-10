Torres sets official trips this month

By
|
Posted on Feb 10 2017

Tag: , , ,

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres will be having two official trips this month. Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog is in an acting capacity since yesterday.

Torres left for Tokyo, Japan yesterday afternoon. He is scheduled to meet with some Japanese officials today to bolster and further promote the CNMI in Japan.

The administration said this is part of the CNMI government’s continuing attempt to revive the Japanese tourism market. Attracting investors is also the purpose of the trip.

Torres will then head to Seattle, WA, for another round of meetings with several agencies under Region IX. He is also scheduled to sit down with potential investors to talk about investing in inter-island travel in the CNMI.

Torres is scheduled to be back on Feb. 14.

A week following his return to Saipan, Torres and Delegate Gregorio Kilili Sablan (Ind-MP) will be hosting a congressional delegation on Feb. 22, headed by Rep. Rob Bishop or (R-1st Utah), who is the House Committee on Natural Resources chairman.

The administration said the CODEL want to see first-hand the economic changes that have happened in the CNMI and assess the labor and immigration issues here.

Torres invited the CODEL to come to the CNMI when he was in Washington, D.C. last month for the 902 talks and to attend the National Governors Association meeting.

A day after the CODEL visit, Torres will again head to D.C. to attend the NGA meeting where talks with key congressional and Republican leaders are being set by the administration.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

0

The Marianas featured at Japan Shimbashi station

Posted On Feb 10 2017
, By

Mangabao heirs want Finance compelled to pay $18.8M

Posted On Feb 10 2017
, By

Cupid, international

Posted On Feb 10 2017
, By

Community Briefs – February 10, 2017

Posted On Feb 10 2017
, By
  • Ioanes

    Isn’t MVA charged with promotion of the NMI?

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - February 10, 2017

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Community Briefs - February 9, 2017

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Community Briefs - February 3, 2017

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Life and Style

Fall in love at Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Expanding student success at the Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Ada, others inducted as new SHRM officers

Posted On Jan 30 2017

Environment

3 Saipan beaches red-flagged

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Susupe Lake Park eyed as another tourism spot

Posted On Feb 07 2017

Torres: Murkowski bill has effect on NMI

Posted On Feb 07 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

11 MHS students take part in cultural exchange

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Rota school ends Catholic Schools Week celebration

Posted On Feb 07 2017

Mount Carmel names Teacher and Staff of the Year

Posted On Feb 03 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

The Marianas featured at Japan Shimbashi station

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Meet Jebro Leon, Marianas-chan

Posted On Feb 09 2017

XTERRA Saipan Championship on March 18

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 10, 2017, 6:31 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 1 m/s S
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:43 PM
sunset: 7:19 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune