Torres signs proclamation commemorating 9/11

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres poses with veterans and officials of the Department of Public Safety and Department of Fire and Emergency Services as well as Tan Holdings officials led by COO and president Jerry Tan in front of the Governor’s Office last Friday after declaring the second week of September as “We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes Recognition Week.” (Erwin Encinares)

The second week of September has been designated by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres as “We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes Recognition Week” during a proclamation signing last Friday at the Governor’s Office conference room on Capitol Hill.

The proclamation was made in order to pay homage to the many lives that were lost during the 9/11 incident, including the various members of the law enforcement officers, firefighters, police, first responders, military, and veterans past and present. The proclamation was also named after the fundraising event being organized by the Tan Siu Lin Foundation.

Torres calls on the public to pay appropriate respect and to observe the various ceremonies and remembrance services done in commemoration of the tragic incident.

“We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes Recognition” is a fundraiing event that is being hosted by the TSL Foundation, in which starting Sept. 6 through Sept. 13, American flags will be displayed at the Commonwealth Ports Authority Airport Field for Saipan, the Tinian Fiesta Grounds for Tinian, and the Benjamin T. Manglona Airport Field for 24 hours for all the seven days of the fundraising event.

Community members are encouraged to buy American flags in support of the event.

The event proceeds would all be donated for the treatment of veterans and with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD.

Tan Holdings COO and president Jerry Tan and the company’s vice president for Corporate Affairs Cathy Attao-Toves along with her staff as well as Department of Public Safety and Department of Fire and Emergency Services officials and veterans attended the proclmation signing.

The Tan Siu Lin Foundation is the humanitarian sector of the Tan Holdings Corp. Along with “We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes Recognition,” the TSL Foundation has sponsored many social welfare events, such as providing clothing, monetary donations, and even scholarships to the various people on and off island that are in need.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

