Toying with fiscal posture

By
|
Posted on Sep 16 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Legislature has approved a measure allowing agencies of the NMI government to take out loan, e.g., bond flotation on their own. While the intent is good it boggles the mind whether the legislature reviewed the record of the local government on bond flotation and its cumulative and pending deficit spending.

The fact that it bankrupted the old retirement program by introducing a competing program reflects poor fiscal management. It still owes some $779 million in unfunded liability. Then there are other debts it could hardly pay on time, if at all, e.g., $36 million to CUC, a couple more millions in CUC-CDA loan, among others. Moreover, CUC needs $321 million to fix the water leaks here. Did anybody bother to find out the bond rating of the NMI after this financial miscalculation?

It’s good if we could swing it but we’re dealing with repaying the corpus of the loan plus interest. I’m quite certain too that given our less than sterling fiscal posture the loaning institution would likely require our securing an insurance on the loan doubled down by another set of interests. All in all we’d be paying four different obligations!

This plan confirms the volatility of our fiscal posture, right?

‘We the people’ matter!

With the absence of leadership here, I often wonder what’s the future of our children amidst the deepening economic depression and deterioration in the quality of life NMI-wide.

Negligence becomes even more pronounced; it now includes the definite departure of our educated kids who can’t find meaningful jobs right here at home. And we spend millions of dollars annually educating them?

The lack of opportunities started since eight to 10 years ago. It consistently deepens by the day as more of our returning scholars head right back to Guam, Hawaii, and the U.S. mainland where opportunities abound. This was preceded by the evacuation of more than 3,000 families.

This is a design by politicians who thought we didn’t know any better. They simply ignored the wellbeing of our people by forcing abject poverty then present “casino” as the savior.

The evil geniuses have succeeded with their silent agenda. Though they chiseled their signature in the introduction of casino here, something else has equally sprouted that each advocate must embrace: serious long-term illnesses, divine curse and slow death!

That nothing has improved family pocketbooks, hardship, like a contagious virus, has spread NMI-wide. It is now a mouthwash found in the frustrated expressions of “we the people.” The net effect of the heartfelt village sentiment has begun the train of change moving well into 2018!

It has also turned the casino law highly vulnerable. It could be amended or completely abolished in a plebiscite of “we the people.” People are ready to take back their government!

Time for meditation

My day begins with meditation. It’s the humble course to understanding lasting happiness and the path that leads to it.

Politicians and business leaders are invited to mindfulness sessions at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Accepting the humbling aspect of meditation breeds compassionate CEOs and employees who contribute to the wellbeing of everyone.

“Steve Jobs, challenge the unsatisfying organizational status quo around him and become the innovative thinker he is famous for, and how it led others to follow him and fulfill their professional aspirations, according to an article by Didier Andre Guillot a specially appointed associate professor at Fukui Prefectural University.

Approaching powerful and highly instrumental meditation ought to work here. It would reawaken the Christianity in each of the people on imperial Capital Hill so they begin resetting their true north to do what’s right by doing them right! If this fails, take them to Banzai Cliff and watch them take voluntary dives into oblivion!

“Meditation is taught at Harvard Business School. Meditation groups are a common sight at Google Inc.’s campus and on the premises of other leading technology firms.

Reality in job search

It’s very sad hearing a story recounted how several of our returning scholars who were given discouraging run-around when submitting applications for jobs here.

Firstly, the person conducting the interview has credentials far inferior than the applicant before him or her. Obviously, the applicant has a master’s in business administration and manages two sections of a world brand hotel for several years in the state where she graduated from a university. Her only goal is to help her mom as the latter heads into her golden years.

The obvious attempt to derail her employment here was frustrating. She picked up her mom and headed to jet ways where she could continue working for a huge hotel and support herself. With a good education and work credentials she’d make it anywhere except home. This one-upmanship BS has got to end and the Department of Labor needs to tidy up and go after HR people who use it against our returning scholars!

Fangs of truth!

Republican Rep. Antonio P. Sablan is rumored to openly discourage folks from believing what’s published of his HB 19-195. It’s a bill that would repeal a provision on Public Law 18-43 that prevents relatives of members of the 18th CNMI Legislature from being employed by a casino on Saipan.

How do you change the narrative of straight news stories that came from your HB 19-195? That it is riddled with impropriety prompted public reactions against it, true? It isn’t a personal concoction either. Didn’t the Office of the Public Auditor warn that it would be in violation of the Open Government Act? Surprisingly, even the AG said so, simultaneously.

I pointed out the likely violation of the OGA a week or so before OPA/AG aired their views. The views of the latter were simple confirmation of my assertion full-square! It’s about the dire need to sustaining integrity in building strong governance, a scarce item these days among politicos. In brief, you can’t have your cake and eat it too!

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
John S. Del Rosario Jr. | Contributing Author
John DelRosario Jr. is a former publisher of the Saipan Tribune and a former secretary of the Department of Public Lands.

Related Posts

Larson: Govt has more funds to go around

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

‘Not all businesses can afford to pay hike in minimum wage’

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

‘BSI should partner with FBI’

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

What is PAVA?

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 15, 2016, 11:16 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:18 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune