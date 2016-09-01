Track resurfacing work nears start

By
|
Posted on Sep 01 2016

Tag: , , ,

Northern Marianas Sports Association official Kurt Barnes and contractors bidding for the resurfacing of the Oleai Sports Complex track and field facility inspect the oval early this year. (Jon Perez)

The resurfacing project at the Oleai Sports Complex track and field facility could start later this month or early next.

Northern Marianas Sports Association official Kurt Barnes, who worked for the grant for the facility and made a follow-up inquiry with the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. last Friday, said NMHC informed him that the process of gathering the needed documents could take about 2 to 3 weeks if there are no discrepancies indicated by the concerned agencies.

NMHC is still waiting for procurement related documents (financial statements, Department of Labor and CNMI Revenue and Tax compliance) from the winning contractor. Once these are turned in, signatures of the involved parties will be required and the signed contract will be submitted to the CNMI Procurement and Supply, Office of the Attorney General, Governor’s Office, and the contractor before returning it to CNMI Procurement and Supply.

NMHC allocated NMSA Program Year 2014 CDBG Funds in the amount of $772, 368 and Program Year 2015 CDBG Funds in the amount of $132,744 for the resurfacing and renovation of the track and field facility. An additional $250,000 from Marianas Visitors Authority will also be used for the project.

“We are still at least one month away before the contractor starts the project—more likely early October. Contractor has to provide documents before the contract gets the final signatures and go ahead to proceed,” Barnes said.

“But we are almost there. When the contractor begins work, he will have 150 days to finish the resurfacing. Tony (Rogolifoi) is the project director so all requests should go through him when the resurfacing begins. I have been working on the resurfacing grant for two and half years so a few more weeks will not be a problem,” the CNMI Sports Hall of Famer added.

The Oleai track and field facility was built in the early 2000 and years of use plus the weather condition on island and careless users damaged it. Bubbles have formed around the rubberized track oval, while some of its fences were also brought down by typhoons that hit the island in the last several years.

Resurfacing and repair works are needed to regain the facility’s Level II certification from the International Association of Athletics Federations and help the CNMI host big tournaments, such as the 2021 Pacific Mini Games. The facility, once repaired and improved, could also be offered as a training venue for neighboring countries that will prepare for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

Cop, retired US Army Reserve plead not guilty

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

Man accused of sexual abuse of a minor gets 5 years in jail

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Also recommends passage of bill allowing tax credits donation to judiciary society

Posted On Aug 25 2016
, By

Ex-CUC crew facing charges for burglarizing lawyer’s house wants judge disqualification

Posted On Aug 24 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 31, 2016, 8:56 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 2 m/s NW
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:30 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune