Track resurfacing work nears start

The resurfacing project at the Oleai Sports Complex track and field facility could start later this month or early next.

Northern Marianas Sports Association official Kurt Barnes, who worked for the grant for the facility and made a follow-up inquiry with the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. last Friday, said NMHC informed him that the process of gathering the needed documents could take about 2 to 3 weeks if there are no discrepancies indicated by the concerned agencies.

NMHC is still waiting for procurement related documents (financial statements, Department of Labor and CNMI Revenue and Tax compliance) from the winning contractor. Once these are turned in, signatures of the involved parties will be required and the signed contract will be submitted to the CNMI Procurement and Supply, Office of the Attorney General, Governor’s Office, and the contractor before returning it to CNMI Procurement and Supply.

NMHC allocated NMSA Program Year 2014 CDBG Funds in the amount of $772, 368 and Program Year 2015 CDBG Funds in the amount of $132,744 for the resurfacing and renovation of the track and field facility. An additional $250,000 from Marianas Visitors Authority will also be used for the project.

“We are still at least one month away before the contractor starts the project—more likely early October. Contractor has to provide documents before the contract gets the final signatures and go ahead to proceed,” Barnes said.

“But we are almost there. When the contractor begins work, he will have 150 days to finish the resurfacing. Tony (Rogolifoi) is the project director so all requests should go through him when the resurfacing begins. I have been working on the resurfacing grant for two and half years so a few more weeks will not be a problem,” the CNMI Sports Hall of Famer added.

The Oleai track and field facility was built in the early 2000 and years of use plus the weather condition on island and careless users damaged it. Bubbles have formed around the rubberized track oval, while some of its fences were also brought down by typhoons that hit the island in the last several years.

Resurfacing and repair works are needed to regain the facility’s Level II certification from the International Association of Athletics Federations and help the CNMI host big tournaments, such as the 2021 Pacific Mini Games. The facility, once repaired and improved, could also be offered as a training venue for neighboring countries that will prepare for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.