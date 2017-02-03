Tracy Guerrero joins Triple J

On Feb. 1, Tracy Guerrero joined Triple J Saipan as the new corporate controller.

In her role, Guerrero will be tasked with overseeing financial management and reporting functions of Saipan, Palau, and the Marshall Islands. She will also partner with the Triple J executive committee in carrying out the company’s strategic objectives in an administrative capacity.

Guerrero holds an MBA from California State University-Hayward and has been the CFO for the Northern Marianas College on Saipan for almost the past four years.

“We are so happy to welcome Tracy to our team during this time of growth and development for Triple J. Her incredible business background and expertise will add a dynamic leg up to all our businesses and overall corporate strategy in the CNMI as well as the Marshall Islands and Palau,” said Mike Sablan, vice president of Finance and Business Administration.

“Tracy’s advanced business experience is a welcome asset to our already talented team on Saipan. We’re excited for her to get started,” said Jeff Jones, Triple J Enterprises president.

Triple J Saipan recently opened two new restaurants, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Surf Club. The most recent project, Saipan Comfort Homes, a federal tax credit housing program, is slated to open in 2017.

Triple J Enterprises Inc. has served the island communities for over three decades. The Triple J group of companies include the Triple J Auto Group, which represents Ford, Lincoln, Mazda, Honda, Acura, Kia, and a used car dealership. Triple J Rentals is the licensee for Hertz Rent A Car on Guam, Saipan and Palau. Five Star Wholesale Foods distributes high-quality food items including certified Angus beef, Hawaii Water, and Tyson food products. Triple J Restaurant Group operates Outback Steakhouse in Guam, and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Surf Club, Tony Roma’s, Capricciosa, and Truong’s Vietnamese Restaurant on Saipan.