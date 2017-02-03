Tracy Guerrero joins Triple J

By
|
Posted on Feb 03 2017

Tag: , , ,
Tracy Guerrero

Tracy Guerrero

On Feb. 1, Tracy Guerrero joined Triple J Saipan as the new corporate controller.

In her role, Guerrero will be tasked with overseeing financial management and reporting functions of Saipan, Palau, and the Marshall Islands. She will also partner with the Triple J executive committee in carrying out the company’s strategic objectives in an administrative capacity.

Guerrero holds an MBA from California State University-Hayward and has been the CFO for the Northern Marianas College on Saipan for almost the past four years.

“We are so happy to welcome Tracy to our team during this time of growth and development for Triple J. Her incredible business background and expertise will add a dynamic leg up to all our businesses and overall corporate strategy in the CNMI as well as the Marshall Islands and Palau,” said Mike Sablan, vice president of Finance and Business Administration.

“Tracy’s advanced business experience is a welcome asset to our already talented team on Saipan. We’re excited for her to get started,” said Jeff Jones, Triple J Enterprises president.

Triple J Saipan recently opened two new restaurants, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Surf Club. The most recent project, Saipan Comfort Homes, a federal tax credit housing program, is slated to open in 2017.

Triple J Enterprises Inc. has served the island communities for over three decades. The Triple J group of companies include the Triple J Auto Group, which represents Ford, Lincoln, Mazda, Honda, Acura, Kia, and a used car dealership. Triple J Rentals is the licensee for Hertz Rent A Car on Guam, Saipan and Palau. Five Star Wholesale Foods distributes high-quality food items including certified Angus beef, Hawaii Water, and Tyson food products. Triple J Restaurant Group operates Outback Steakhouse in Guam, and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Surf Club, Tony Roma’s, Capricciosa, and Truong’s Vietnamese Restaurant on Saipan.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn6Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Public invited to help launch ‘The Marianas’ brand

Posted On Feb 03 2017
, By

Community Briefs – February 3, 2017

Posted On Feb 03 2017
, By

Debit or credit?

Posted On Feb 02 2017
, By
0

Docomo Pacific signs a deal with Nokia on Atisa

Posted On Feb 02 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - February 3, 2017

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Community Briefs - February 2, 2017

Posted On Feb 02 2017

CUC UPDATES

Posted On Feb 01 2017

Life and Style

Fall in love at Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Expanding student success at the Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Ada, others inducted as new SHRM officers

Posted On Jan 30 2017

Environment

High surf seen today

Posted On Jan 27 2017

MVA commends BECQ on web app

Posted On Jan 17 2017

Rota residents urged to make homes energy-efficient

Posted On Jan 17 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Mount Carmel names Teacher and Staff of the Year

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Japan school seeks student exchange program

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Flying through forensics

Posted On Feb 01 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Public invited to help launch ‘The Marianas’ brand

Posted On Feb 03 2017

HK media highlight direct service to Saipan

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Rota, Saipan in Brides cover

Posted On Feb 02 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 5, 2017, 2:00 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 10 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 14 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 7:45 PM
sunset: 7:17 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune