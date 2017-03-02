Traditional hut set on fire

4th arson-related case in area in 7-year period
By
|
Posted on Mar 02 2017

Tag: , , ,
Carolinian Affairs executive assistant John Henry Tagabuel points to the fire damage on the biggest of the traditional huts located at the Carolinian utt compound in Garapan yesterday morning. Unidentified person or persons set the hut on fire last Tuesday night. (Ferdie de la Torre)

Carolinian Affairs executive assistant John Henry Tagabuel points to the fire damage on the biggest of the traditional huts located at the Carolinian utt compound in Garapan yesterday morning. Unidentified person or persons set the hut on fire last Tuesday night. (Ferdie de la Torre)

The biggest hut at the Carolinian utt in Garapan went up in flames last Tuesday night after an unidentified person or persons set it on fire.

It is the fourth arson-related case in the area over a seven-year period.

Only the top portion of the rooftop, which is made of woods and grass, was burned as firefighters managed to stop the blaze from engulfing the whole hut. The Carolinian utt is made up of several traditional huts.

No one was reported injured in the fire.

John Henry Tagabuel, executive assistant for Carolinian Affairs, said yesterday that the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services called him at 9pm Tuesday for firefighters to get access to the Carolinian utt compound as one of the traditional huts was on fire.

Tagabuel said he has no idea who is responsible for the arson. Police have been chasing young children from hanging out there at odd hours, he added.

Tagabuel said the Carolinian utt, made in the form of a traditional Taga hut—a depiction of a Chamorro house in olden days—was built in 2013 via a donation from T Galleria and was worth $18,000.

He estimated the fire damage at $2,000.

He said the traditional huts are a way for the CNMI to promote the culture among tourists, students, children, and visitors.

Tagabuel said it’s not the first arson case at the Carolinian utt compound. A smaller Carolinian traditional hut was also burned in 2014.

He appealed to the community to provide information to law enforcement on who was behind the arson.

“We’d just like to ask [the public] to respect traditional stuff because this what signifies us as people of the CNMI,” Tagabuel said.

In August 2013, a fire believed to have been intentionally set off burned the concessionaire stand of Extreme Marine Sports at the beach site behind the Carolinian utt.

In February 2010, a fire of unknown cause burned the concessionaire stand of the Asia Marine Sports, which was located next to Extreme Marine Sports.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

15 to represent NMI at NJSDA nationals in June

Posted On Mar 02 2017
, By

Sablan, Demapan offer contrasting views on codel visit

Posted On Mar 02 2017
, By

Thanks to lawmakers!

Posted On Mar 02 2017
, By

Appeals court reverses ruling in Ramsey’s lawsuit

Posted On Mar 02 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2017

Posted On Mar 02 2017

Community Briefs - March 1, 2017

Posted On Mar 01 2017

Community Briefs - February 28, 2017

Posted On Feb 28 2017

Life and Style

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

CCA brings in new members

Posted On Feb 24 2017

﻿﻿SIS honor societies welcome new members

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

SAME donates $20K to UOG School of Engineering

Posted On Mar 01 2017

Bordallo nominates Guam students to military academies

Posted On Mar 01 2017

IT&E donates $3,500 to NMC golf tourney

Posted On Mar 01 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

MVA woos travelers with digital influencers

Posted On Feb 13 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 1, 2017, 9:41 PM
Rain
Rain
23°C
real feel: 23°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 100%
wind speed: 6 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:33 PM
sunset: 7:24 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune