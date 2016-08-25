Tropical Depression 14W moves away from the Mariana Islands

Tropical Depression 14W moved farther away from the Marianas, prompting acting governor Victor B. Hocog to declare “all clear” conditions for Agrihan, Alamagan, and Pagan as of 2pm yesterday.

As of 7pm yesterday, the center of Tropical Depression 14W was 280 miles north-northeast of Agrihan, 325 miles north-northeast of Pagan, 355 miles north-northeast of Alamagan, and 530 miles north of Saipan, according to the U.S. National Weather Service Guam.

NWS said packing maximum sustained winds at 30 miles per hour and moving north at 28 mph, the tropical depression is expected to turn slowly northeast Wednesday night and today, Thursday, with a gradual decrease in forward speed.

NWS cautioned people of Agrihan, Pagan, and Alamagan to stay out of the water until hazardous seas, surf, and rip currents subside.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
