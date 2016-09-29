Tropical Depression Chaba passes through the Marianas

HSEM declares flood watch in effect through Thursday night
By
|
Posted on Sep 29 2016

Tag: , , ,

Tropical Depression Chaba passed through the Marianas near Rota last night and was intensifying and possibly becoming a tropical storm early morning today, Thursday.

The CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management yesterday afternoon declared that a flood watch is in effect through Thursday night.

In its flood advisory, HSEM said heavy rainfall would produce flash floods especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

Flood advisory means river or stream flows are elevated or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

NWS advised the people to be aware of ponding on roads that could cause hazardous driving conditions.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres advised residents of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota to stay informed on the latest statements and advisories about Chaba through local media sources.

NWS said as of 7pm yesterday, packing maximum sustained winds at 35 miles per hour, Tropical Depression Chaba was moving west at 16mph and will begin to intensify this morning, Thursday.

As of 7pm yesterday, the center of Chaba was 65 miles southeast of Saipan and Tinian, 75 miles east of Rota, and 120 miles east-northeast of Guam.

At that same time, NWS said a tropical storm watch remained in effect for Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and Guam.

In August 2004, a namesake, Supertyphoon Chaba, hit the CNMI and caused the death of a 38-year-old Chinese who was swimming at The Grotto and 13 people injured. It also wrecked 1,168 homes on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

