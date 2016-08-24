Tropical depression passes near Saipan, Tinian, moves toward NI

A tropical depression that may become a tropical storm today, Wednesday, brought strong winds and rain as it approached near Tinian and Saipan last night and moved north toward the Northern Islands.

As of 8pm yesterday, a tropical storm warning was in effect for Agrihan, Pagan, and Alamagan islands. It means that tropical storm conditions, including winds of 39 miles per hour or more are expected within the next 24 hours.

The U.S. National Weather Service Guam cautioned people on Agrihan, Pagan, and Alamagan to prepare for damaging winds late Tuesday night as Tropical Depression 14W is expected to pass near Alamagan at sunrise today, Wednesday.

Acting governor Victor B. Hocog advised residents of the CNMI to stay informed on the latest statements and advisories, which will be available through local media sources and weather radio broadcast.

As of 7pm yesterday, packing maximum sustained winds at 35 miles per hour and moving north, the center of Tropical Depression 14W was 30 miles south of Tinian, 35 miles south-southwest of Saipan, 45 miles northeast of Rota, and 100 miles northeast of Guam.

NWS said Tropical Depression 14W is expected to continue quickly moving northward, passing west of Tinian and Saipan Tuesday night and to near Pagan early morning today, Wednesday.

As of 6:30pm yesterday, the tropical disturbance’s center was about 20 miles northeast of Rota.

Hazardous surf of 12 feet will initially occur on south exposures, but will then spread to southwest and west exposures early Wednesday morning.

Minor coastal flooding is possible as rainfall of 3 to 5 inches is likely to occur from early Wednesday morning through midday Thursday.

Scattered to numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms were expected Tuesday night, with the heaviest rain for Rota and Guam.

Combined seas of 5 to 7 feet will build to between 7 and 10 feet overnight Tuesday with the highest seas east of the islands.

NWS cautioned the public who are planning any outdoor or marine activities to stay informed on the latest statements and advisories.