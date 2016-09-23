Tropical disturbance brings rain until Saturday

By
|
Posted on Sep 23 2016

Tag: ,

A tropical disturbance moving westward passed south of Guam yesterday, bringing rains in the Marianas region.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service Guam, the tropical disturbance would possibly develop into a tropical depression last night or today, Friday.

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres advised residents of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota that weather conditions will be changeable over the next few days.

Torres asked the people to maintain necessary precautionary measures for current marine conditions and to stay informed on the latest statements and advisories, which will be available through local media sources and other agencies.

NWS said the disturbance will continue to bring increased showers and thunderstorms along with windy and gusty conditions to the area through Saturday.

NWS said winds are around 20 miles per hour in Saipan and surrounding waters.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

