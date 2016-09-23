Tropical disturbance brings rain until Saturday

A tropical disturbance moving westward passed south of Guam yesterday, bringing rains in the Marianas region.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service Guam, the tropical disturbance would possibly develop into a tropical depression last night or today, Friday.

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres advised residents of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota that weather conditions will be changeable over the next few days.

Torres asked the people to maintain necessary precautionary measures for current marine conditions and to stay informed on the latest statements and advisories, which will be available through local media sources and other agencies.

NWS said the disturbance will continue to bring increased showers and thunderstorms along with windy and gusty conditions to the area through Saturday.

NWS said winds are around 20 miles per hour in Saipan and surrounding waters.