Tropical disturbance brings widespread showers in Marianas

A tropical disturbance that is bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the Marianas this afternoon and evening, Wednesday.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service Guam, as of 12:30pm yesterday, the center of the tropical disturbance was 485 miles east of Saipan or 560 miles east of Guam.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres advised residents of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota to stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through local media sources.

NWS said those who are planning any outdoor or marine activities should be aware of current conditions.

NWS said after the center of the tropical disturbance passes the Marianas, scattered locally heavy showers and thunderstorms will likely to persist through Thursday night.

NWS said weather conditions may be hazardous over the next few days.