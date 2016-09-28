Tropical disturbance brings widespread showers in Marianas

By
|
Posted on Sep 28 2016

Tag:

A tropical disturbance that is bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the Marianas this afternoon and evening, Wednesday.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service Guam, as of 12:30pm yesterday, the center of the tropical disturbance was 485 miles east of Saipan or 560 miles east of Guam.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres advised residents of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota to stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through local media sources.

NWS said those who are planning any outdoor or marine activities should be aware of current conditions.

NWS said after the center of the tropical disturbance passes the Marianas, scattered locally heavy showers and thunderstorms will likely to persist through Thursday night.

NWS said weather conditions may be hazardous over the next few days.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

