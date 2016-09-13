Tropical storm may become typhoon, but moving away from Marianas

The tropical depression that formed west of Guam intensified last night to a tropical storm as it moved farther away from the Marianas region.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service Guam, the intensification is expected to continue over the next few days and tropical storm would become a typhoon this afternoon or tonight, Tuesday.

Packing maximum sustained winds at 45 miles per hour, tropical storm was moving west at 17mph into the Philippine Sea.

As of 7pm yesterday, the tropical storm’s center was 245 miles west of Guam or 280 miles west-southwest of Rota, 325 miles west-southwest of Tinian, and 335 miles west-southwest of Saipan.

The weather disturbance brought scattered rains in the CNMI yesterday.