Tropical storm may become typhoon, but moving away from Marianas

By
|
Posted on Sep 13 2016

Tag:

The tropical depression that formed west of Guam intensified last night to a tropical storm as it moved farther away from the Marianas region.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service Guam, the intensification is expected to continue over the next few days and tropical storm would become a typhoon this afternoon or tonight, Tuesday.

Packing maximum sustained winds at 45 miles per hour, tropical storm was moving west at 17mph into the Philippine Sea.

As of 7pm yesterday, the tropical storm’s center was 245 miles west of Guam or 280 miles west-southwest of Rota, 325 miles west-southwest of Tinian, and 335 miles west-southwest of Saipan.

The weather disturbance brought scattered rains in the CNMI yesterday.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

