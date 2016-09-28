Trump campaign announces Asian Pacific American advisory committee

NEW YORK, NY—Donald J. Trump is pleased to announce his Asian Pacific American Advisory Committee. The women and men on the committee are elected, appointed and grassroots leaders who will engage Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) on relevant issues to these important and vibrant communities. Governors Eddie Calvo and Ralph DLG Torres of Guam and Northern Mariana Islands, respectively, will serve as the council’s co-chairs.

The committee members will support and strengthen ties to each community and provide recommendations on how best to ensure AAPI voices are heard and included in the Campaign. Furthermore, the committee’s formation represents Trump’s and Governor Pence’s commitment to AAPI communities.

Trump and Pence will meet with members of the committee and AAPI leaders to discuss growing concerns over educational opportunities, employment and the economy, which are of paramount concern to AAPI families across this nation. Trump understands the critical role Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders play in the growing and providing for an energetic economic base, which has been lacking over the past eight years of Obama/Clinton policies.

“Mr. Trump’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Advisory Committee is a great addition to the vibrancy of his campaign,” said Brunswick, Ohio Mayor Ron Falconi. “His ability to connect with everyday Americans is a testament of his character, and what he wants to do to bring America forward from the past eight years.”

Dr. Lisa Shin said, “The Trump/Pence ticket will bring meaningful change to Washington. No longer will DC bureaucrats decide what’s best for Asian American and Pacific Islander families. Supporting Mr. Trump and Governor Pence will allow AAPIs to truly have a voice in how we want to educate our families and raise our children.”

Additional members of the Committee will be added in the future.

Advisory Committee Members include:

• Mr. James Aldan Ada, NMI

• Mr. Puneet Ahluwalia, Virginia

• Honorable Steve Austria, Ohio

• Governor Eddie Calvo, Guam (Co-Chair)

• Honorable Anh Joseph Cao, Louisiana

• Honorable Elaine L. Chao, Washington, DC

• Mr. David Cohen, California

• Mr. Ron Falconi, Ohio

• Dr. Paul Jhin, California

• Mr. Hossein Khorram, Washington

• Dr. Paul Hsu, Florida

• Mr. KV Kumar, California

• Mr. Shalabh Kumar, Illinois

• Mr. Cliff Zhonggang Li, Florida

• Mr. Paul Lim, Maryland

• Pastor Herman Martir, Texas

• Ms. Monica Lee Morrill, Pennsylvania

• Mr. Andy Nguyen, Texas

• Ms. Keiko Orrall, Massachusetts

• Honorable Sean Reyes, Utah

• Dr. Lisa Shin, New Mexico

• Ambassador Sichan Siv, Texas

• Honorable Michelle Park Steel, California

• Honorable Ralph Torres, NMI (Co-Chair)

• Dr. Marina Tse, California

• Mr. Derek Uehara, Nevada

• Dr. Helen Van Etten, Kansas

• Honorable Ron Villanueva, Virginia

• Mr. Harry Walia, Florida

• Mr. David Tian Wang, California

• Honorable Martha Wong, Texas

