FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

Trump proposes $591.9M budget for territories, FAS

By
|
Posted on May 25 2017

Tag: , , ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Donald Trump yesterday proposed $591.9 million for Fiscal Year 2018 (FY18) for the benefit of the U.S. Territories of Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the Freely Associated States of the Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands through the Office of Insular Affairs.The budget request for OIA includes $84.3 million in discretionary appropriations and $507.6 million in mandatory funding. Additionally, the budget requests $123.9 million of discretionary Department of Defense appropriations to be transferred to the Department of the Interior to support enactment of the 2010 Compact Review Agreement with Palau. The Palau Compact is an important element of the Pacific national security strategy.

“While we continue to support all of our U.S. insular areas, we have long been striving to meet our commitments to the Republic of Palau,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Nikolao Pula. “President Trump’s strong support for the Palau Compact shows that he recognizes the strategic importance of our U.S. Territories and the Freely Associated States.”

“The Territories and Freely Associated States are absolutely critical to the strategic readiness of the United States, and they are part of the fabric of who we are as fellow Americans,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. “President Trump’s budget proposal makes it abundantly clear that these lands, often on the front lines of escalating tensions, are under our protection and serve vital importance. The President’s budget balances these priorities and commitments to the Insular Areas with his promise to make government work for the taxpayer again and support a balanced budget by 2027,” Secretary Zinke said.

The President’s budget allows Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs to carry out its core mission of empowering insular area communities by improving quality of life, creating economic opportunity, and promoting efficient and effective governance. The funding allows OIA to continue providing grants for technical assistance, implementing sustainable energy plans and invasive species control.

To download the DOI Budget in Brief click this link: https://www.doi.gov/budget/appropriations/2018/highlights. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Bordallo: Trump proposed budget detrimental

Posted On May 25 2017
, By

Senate delays action on budget resolution

Posted On May 24 2017
, By

Fiscal Affairs wants list of agencies that get non-general fund revenues

Posted On May 11 2017
, By

‘Hiring from FAS not enough’

Posted On May 04 2017
, By
  • pafao

    That budget amount spells out just a little over $110 million for each respective territorial jurisdiction. Surprise surprise!

  • pafao

    Splitting up the pie, it basically amounted to just about $112 million per respective territorial jurisdiction. Pocket change but better than nothing at all. Ti tafan talu otro biahe. Lao gigun man manano hit hafa mohon? Tonto si small boy!

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2017

TAGA Sports

April - June 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - May 26, 2017

Posted On May 26 2017

Community Briefs - May 24, 2017

Posted On May 24 2017

Community Briefs - May 23, 2017

Posted On May 23 2017

Life and Style

Bridge Capital donates $5K to Tournament of Champions

Posted On May 08 2017

SandCastle donates deluxe tickets for Hyatt golf classic raffle prizes

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Asiana donates round-trip ticket to Europe for Hyatt golf tourney

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Environment

SPREP to hold workshop at PIEC

Posted On May 12 2017

Environment conference registration now open

Posted On May 10 2017

April is Environmental Awareness Month

Posted On Mar 30 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Francisco M. Sablan Middle School promotes 101

Posted On May 25 2017

KHS’ last class of the ’90s graduate

Posted On May 25 2017

65 hurdle AHLEI hospitality training course

Posted On May 25 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

May is Guam Tourism Month

Posted On May 15 2017

Arriving passengers get free airport WiFi

Posted On May 10 2017

Globetrotting high schooler named Marianas intern

Posted On May 05 2017

Weather Forecast

May 25, 2017, 10:29 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:46 PM
sunset: 8:41 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune