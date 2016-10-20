Trumpophobia: A trifling fear

when I have fears that Trump may POTUS be

when his demagoguery befuddles my brain

from before he even started to insult Hillary

using conspiracy theories in a constant chain

when I hear the words coming out of his face

irrational pronouncements of his latest advance

and know their veiled origins unable to trace

all gobbledygook and drivel meaning left to chance

and when I think I just can’t stand another hour

of him on the tube hoping I shall see him no more

and never need to think about him being in power

reflecting what political campaigns were like before

the Trumposphere I must write and have to think

his confusing thought and convoluted ideas stink



John Keat’s original sonnet title is: “When I Have Fears That I May Cease To Be/”



Great are the States! I might be content



great are the States! and I might just be content

to love this great country that we call our own

to hear Americana music in cyberspace blown

but I must work, buy food, pay taxes, and the rent

John Keats,“yet do I sometimes feel a languishment”

for a Supreme Court with its complement of nine

stifled by Republicans who stall before election time

and forget what our Constitutional founders meant

great are the states but in D.C. confusion still reigns

enough of their puerile petty partisan politics for me

and empty campaign promises from Trumpty Dumpty

pivots on positions, panders, and constantly complains

great are the States! and I might just be content

this Fall when we elect our first woman president



John Keats original sonnet title is: “Happy Is England! I Could Be Content”.

