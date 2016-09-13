Trumpty Dumpty a Seussian sonnet
I really like this Don that Trumps
ignorant of all his campaign lumps
I just adore his funky hair
with urine colored dye so fair
I quite admire his unmitigated gall
to think that Mexico will build his wall
I believe sincerely his racist views
will headline all today’s KKK news
I read his twaddling, thick headed TWEETS
and tire of how he continuously repeats
all his double speak and prevarication
is a major insult to our great nation
I think his vacuous thought is smart
just about as much as a peanut fart
Joseph “Pepe Batbon” Connolly is a retired CNMI PSS teacher who taught English on Tinian and Saipan from 1984 to 2014. He currently enjoys studying cosmology, Asian poetry, and life on Tinian.