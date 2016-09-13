Trumpty Dumpty a Seussian sonnet

I really like this Don that Trumps

ignorant of all his campaign lumps

I just adore his funky hair

with urine colored dye so fair

I quite admire his unmitigated gall

to think that Mexico will build his wall

I believe sincerely his racist views

will headline all today’s KKK news

I read his twaddling, thick headed TWEETS

and tire of how he continuously repeats

all his double speak and prevarication

is a major insult to our great nation

I think his vacuous thought is smart

just about as much as a peanut fart

Joseph “Pepe Batbon” Connolly is a retired CNMI PSS teacher who taught English on Tinian and Saipan from 1984 to 2014. He currently enjoys studying cosmology, Asian poetry, and life on Tinian.