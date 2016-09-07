Tsunami Saipan members excel in Plumeria Swim

Tsunami Saipan’s Juhn Tenorio sprints to the finish line to beat teammate Nelson Batallones, left, and Isaiah Aleksenko in the 1,500m flipper division of last Saturday’s 2nd Annual Plumeria Swim in the waters off Kilili Beach. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Tsunami Saipan members warm-ed up for the 2016-2017 season by putting up a show in last Saturday’s 2nd Annual Plumeria Swim held at Kilili Beach.

The club’s male members—Juhn Tenorio, Nelson Batallones, and Isaiah Aleksenko—took the Top 3 overall finishes in the 1,500m flipper race, while Aika Watanabe was the first female out of the water. Majority of Tsunami Saipan swimmers who joined the weekend race also completed the three-lap course ahead of more than 25 Japanese participants in the flipper (swimming in fins, goggles, and wet suit) division.

Tenorio, Batallones, and Aleksenko got out of the water nearly at the same time, but the former won in the sprint to the finish line to take the No. 1 spot in the entire division and top the boys 11 to 12 age group. The 12-year-old Tenorio completed the 1,500m flipper race in 27:16, while Batallones and Aleksenko clocked in at 27:17 and 27:18, respectively.

In the women’s division, Watanabe made it to the finish line at the 27:18 mark to pull off an upset against previous flipper race winner Angel Marie Tan, who submitted 28:08.

In the 10 and below division, Ashley Dangol timed in at 30:34 to beat fellow Tsunami Saipan swimmers Nanaka Watanabe (30:36) and Shoko Litulumar (38:35). Ashley’s brother Aasish came in at third place in the boys 10 and below age group after recording 33:04, just 14 seconds behind second finisher Sean Gil (33:04).

Other Tsunami Saipan swimmers who completed the race were Anthony Camacho-Deleon Guerrero (29:23), Sophia Gauran (30:16), Ayumi Obligacion (31:35), and Katherine Illahi (38:27).

As for the Japanese participants, 50 to 59 division’s Noriko Matsuda was the top finisher after clocking in at 31:35 and beating the 32:50 of over 60 swimmer Hatsumi Watanabe.

Meanwhile, two more races took place last weekend—the 500m and 1,500m freestyle.

Japan’s Yuki Hayashi won the 500m swim after registering 8:54 and he was the lone entry in the field to complete the one-lap race under 10 minutes.

Saipan’s Salvi Villanueva finished second with a time of 12:31, followed by Joey Tudela (12:50), Michael James (13:20), and Hatsumi Watanabe (13:50).

In the 1,500m event, Benjamin Byers was the lone male participant and finished first overall after checking in at 29:33. Former CNMI national swimmer Johnson came in at second with her 33:32, while Japan’s Yuko Takeda was way behind at third (40:50). Rounding out the finishers in the 1,500m freestyle race were Japanese Yoko Funayama (40:51), Michiyo Tsukada (45:51), Masayo Yamamoto (47:50), and Keiko Sato (51:44).

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

