UFO masters caging eyes Sept. 25 opening

By
|
Posted on Sep 06 2016

Tag: , , ,

The United Filipino Organization’s 15th Inter-Organizational Basketball League is eyeing a Sept. 25 opening for its mixed masters division at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.

Participating teams are required to have 10 players in the over 40 age group and five in the 40 and under in their rosters. Squads will provide for their own uniforms with colors to be assigned by league organizers.

The league aims to foster friendship, commitment, and camaraderie among community and UFO member organizations and encourage good health through playing basketball.

For more details and information about the league, please contact UFO president Bong Malasarte at 287-5525 or email at bong.malasarte@gmail.com; Lito Espino (league chairman) at 287-3723; and Edward Manalili (basketball commissioner) at 483-4337 or visit United Filipino Organization’s Facebook page. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Trump’s ‘PH terrorist nation’ statement condemned

Posted On Aug 09 2016
, By
0

UFO’s Malasarte thankful for all the support

Posted On Jul 20 2016
, By

Final day to sign up for CW survey on Saturday

Posted On Jul 05 2016
, By
0

IT&E is major sponsor of 2016 Pistang Pinoy

Posted On Jun 14 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 5, 2016, 9:02 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:26 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune