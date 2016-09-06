UFO masters caging eyes Sept. 25 opening

The United Filipino Organization’s 15th Inter-Organizational Basketball League is eyeing a Sept. 25 opening for its mixed masters division at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.

Participating teams are required to have 10 players in the over 40 age group and five in the 40 and under in their rosters. Squads will provide for their own uniforms with colors to be assigned by league organizers.

The league aims to foster friendship, commitment, and camaraderie among community and UFO member organizations and encourage good health through playing basketball.

For more details and information about the league, please contact UFO president Bong Malasarte at 287-5525 or email at bong.malasarte@gmail.com; Lito Espino (league chairman) at 287-3723; and Edward Manalili (basketball commissioner) at 483-4337 or visit United Filipino Organization’s Facebook page. (PR)