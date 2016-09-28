UFO masters caging meeting tonight

Organizers of United Filipino Organization’s 15th Inter-Organizational Basketball League are calling all representatives of participating teams to attend a meeting tonight at 7pm.

UFO president Bong Malasarte will host the meeting at his residence in Susupe.

The masters league will open on Oct. 9 at 8am at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium, while games will be played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Malasarte said details of the opening ceremony, league format, ground rules, and awards will be discussed at the meeting.

So far, nine teams have confirmed their participation in the masters league, while organizers are waiting for three more squads. The initial list of confirmed teams includes Stephens Pawnshop, 8th Division, Blue Eagle, Benjie Abadilla’s squad, Boy Garcia’s crew, Mobil, Ali’i Blue Haus, Armatech, and Emon Lodge 179.

For more information, contact Malasarte at 285-55-25. (PR)

