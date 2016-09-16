The ugly truth: Clinton vs Obama

‘You’ve got mail’

No, it’s not about Clinton vs Trump, and it’s not about elections. It’s about a set of leaked e-mails from Colin Powell that show us (the secret of Polichinelle!) Hillary’s disdain for her boss, the future former U.S. president, Barack Obama. In a series of e-mail messages https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/op-ed-ouch-powell-emails-150723886.html between Colin Powell and Jeffrey Leeds, his business partner and a top Democratic party donor, there are mentions about Clinton’s “hate” about the president, who is called “that man” and, on the other hand, about the Obama team not minding too much if Clinton were to lose the presidential elections.

‘Universal soldier’

Back in 2008, it was notorious the fact that Obama’s party nomination came as a thing hard to swallow for Hillary, who saw herself at the time (and keeps seeing herself now, too) as the Democratic Party’s anointed one.

These new revelations cannot come in a more devastating moment for Clinton, who has been fighting recently with:

• The government, through the FBI, for the investigation of her personal server;

• The American people, half of which she considers “deplorable,” who “need understanding and empathy;” and

• Her own self, through her health issues (pneumonia, concussions, blood clots, vision problems, fainting, etc., etc.).

The truth of the matter is that Hillary considers the people around her being ungrateful, since they have deprived her of things she has been entitled to. This, for a woman who has spent 32 years (a whole generation) on the corridors of power, without leaving much behind: 20 years as a First Lady (12 years for Arkansas and eight for the US), eight years as a U.S. senator, and four years as a U.S. Secretary of State.

All you need is hate, hate is all you need

For starters, she hates her husband, Bill Clinton, for cheating on her and putting her on the shameful position of defending herself before the American people with the “vast right-wing conspiracy” gimmick (the code name for Bill’s affairs).

She hates the U.S. government for putting her in the disgraceful position of being almost criminally charged for her private e-mail server.

She hates president Obama (practically, an unknown before 2008) for putting her in the inconvenient position of serving under his administration and not vice versa (a necessary sacrifice to preserve her public presence and avoid her being, otherwise, doomed for oblivion after losing her party’s nomination). And let’s not forget her husband’s remarks to Ted Kennedy in the 2008 elections, by describing his views about Obama this way: “A few years ago, this guy would have been carrying our bags.”

She hates her Democratic Party for its inaptitude (see Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s leaked e-mails) that put her in the humiliating position of having to fight almost until the end with a socialist septuagenarian (Bernie Sanders), who was not even a party member until 2015.

And, with all her hate against the people in her intimate circles, one is worried about her disdain for Donald Trump? You got to be kidding! The woman hates E-VERY-BO-DY around her. Maybe with the exception of Chelsea. And Huma Abedin.

***

Tiberiu Dianu is a scholar and author of several books and articles in law and post-communist societies. He currently lives in Washington, D.C., where he works for various government and private agencies.

