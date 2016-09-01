‘Uncle Dave’ gifted with commemorative Boy Scouts coin

A commemorative coin celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Boy Scouts of America was given to David “Uncle Dave” M. Sablan by John Hirsch after the executive director of the American Red Cross NMI Chapter bought the item online.

Hirsch handed Sablan the gift during a chance encounter last Aug. 24 at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan in dedication to the numerous contributions Sablan made to the community of Saipan, among them founding the BSA movement on the island.

Sablan, overjoyed by the gesture, emphasizes that Hirsch must be given credit as well.

“The other day, he saw me at Fiesta having lunch and he gave me this. I thought that it is quite deserving that we mention something about John Hirsch and the Boy Scouts of America,” said Sablan in an interview with Saipan Tribune.

“John, remembering what I’ve done in scouting, bought this, and finally gave it to me last week. He knew I was essentially the founder of the Boy Scout of America here.”

Hirsch shared that at first he wanted to share the presentation of the coin with others through a meeting at the Saipan Chamber of Commerce or something similar to that.

However, Hirsch deemed it as something personal and instead gave it to Sablan without much fanfare.

“I thought about giving it in a very public way, like a Chamber of Commerce meeting or some banquet or something, but then I thought that this was something more personal,” said Hirsch. “I was going to Fiesta for lunch and thought to bring the coin with me cause I knew that he was frequently there and he and his wife were there, so I basically presented him the coin.”

Aside from helping form the Boy Scouts of America on the island, Sablan also established the Saipan branch of Atkins Kroll. He also founded, part owned, and became president of Pacific Micronesia Corp. and Tasi Tours and Transportation. Sablan was also a board member of Pacific Asia Travel Association, and was also long-time board member of the Marianas Visitors Authority. He also is a founding member and held various positions with the Saipan Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Saipan.

The coin Hirsh gave to Sablan was minted in celebration of the 100th year anniversary of The Boy Scouts of America in Feb. 8, 2010. The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is “To prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.”

The Secretary of the Treasury of the U.S. was authorized to mint a limited number of silver dollar coins in commemoration of the centennial anniversary of the Boy Scouts of America.